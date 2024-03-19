Tiny Desk 2024

-
Pensacola musician Greg Bond is one of a handful of local entries in the NPR Tiny Desk Contest.
-
-
Esraelia Mack has been writing songs for about 20 years and playing guitar for 10. The Niceville-based musician is influenced by a range of legendary artists and modern pop stars from Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra to Ariana Grande and Lauren Hill.
-
Tori Vinson is an FSU student from Pensacola. She's one of the local entries in the 2024 NPR Tiny Desk Contest.
-
Pensacola musician Katie Dineen is releasing her debut album "This One's for You" in May. The latest single will be released Feb. 24.