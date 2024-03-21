Watch Bangarang Peter's Tiny Desk entry

Renee Pisarich is the voice behind Bangarang Peter, a local band "that refuses to grow up," according to their bio. Hence, the Peter Pan reference. Their followers are also called "The Lost Boyszzzzz," to keep with the theme. Music for them is about spreading joy. Renee Amelia shares more about her process as a songwriter.

How long have you been playing music?

Pisarich: I started playing drums in my family band when I was 4 years old. (I've) been playing guitar now for four years and I've been singing and songwriting since I was very young, I recorded my first original song when I was 15.

What inspires your music?

Pisarich: Music has always been my happy place. I put it off for many years because of my ex-husband but after 19 years, I'm now back doing what I love. I love learning songs I wish I wrote, but I wind up writing songs daily, I write what I'm going through. It's my way of connecting with the sick, the lost, the broken, and even those who are out celebrating life and just need a sweet party.

Do you regularly perform around town? Where can people see you?

Pisarich: I am a full-time musician. I played 220 shows in 2023. You can find me all over the Gulf Coast. I host open mics on Wednesdays alternating from The Purple Parrot Tiki Bar and Gary's Brewery & Biergarten. I also play with my best friends in our band called Bangarang Peter. Upcoming gigs include: Ron Jon Surf Shop this Sunday 3/24 from 12-4 p.m., Bamboo Willies on Wednesday 3/27 from 7-11 p.m., and Whiskey Joe's on Friday 3/29 from 4-7 p.m.

Do you hae a favorite Tiny Desk?

Pisarich: I do love so many but my favorite is Tank and the Bangas andJessie Reyez.

What would winning the contest mean for you and your music?

Pisarich: I've been pretty successful booking gigs locally for myself and our band Bangarang Peter, if we won this, it would definitely help our music reach more of our Lost Boyszzzzz out there. I love traveling and feeding the music for the soul. And It would give us a tour I've been dreaming of. This is our 2024 Time is Running Out Tour so it'd be perfect timing to win!

Listen to Bangarang Peter on Spotify. And follow Renee Amelia on Facebook.