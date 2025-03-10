The D.C. Effect
City of Pensacola loses $1 million Arbor Day Grant
Washington’s federal funding cuts have made their way to the City of Pensacola.
Last week at the city’s environmental advisory board meeting, arborist Chase Crawford announced that Pensacola lost its $1 million Arbor Day grant.
“That’s officially terminated,” he said.
The grant was part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service to support urban forests. Pensacola was one of 385 recipients from across the country. The city’s proposal, called “Pensacola Urban Forest Project,” was one of 23 cities in Florida selected for a grant, according to a 2023 article from the Pensacola News Journal.
Crawford said the city is still dedicated to planting “a lot of trees” with nearly $250,000 in the tree trust. The funds are generated from violations of the city’s tree ordinances.
“We’ll be able to plant the same amount of trees, it’s just going to take a little longer,” Crawford said.
Staffing cuts at Gulf Islands National Seashore
Around 1,000 newly hired National Parks Service employees were fired in mid-February as part of the DOGE plan to significantly cut government spending. At least a handful of those employees were from the Gulf Islands National Seashore.
Gulf Islands National Seashore has not confirmed how many staff members were laid off as part of the cut, but park rangers such as Jessica Cregger, have shared on social media about their firings. Cregger told the Pensacola News Journal that four of the eight recreation fee technicians at Gulf Islands lost their jobs. Those are staffers who work at Fort Pickens, Opal Beach, and Johnson Beach. They also manage the campgrounds at Fort Pickens.
