Escambia County prepares for potential defense budget cuts

Mike Kohler, chairman of the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners, is raising concerns after a trip to Washington, D.C. this week, where discussions centered on major defense budget cuts that could impact communities across the country.

“I’m on the Defense Communities Summit, and every board there was talking about an eight percent cut, $50 billion dollars, out of the Department of Defense over the next five years," explained Kohler. "Now, they don’t have the granular level. Those are big numbers. Those are astronomical numbers. There weren’t any specifics on if that would trickle down yet, but it seems real.”

With military communities across the country fighting to retain their assets, Kohler says Escambia County must also prepare for potential challenges.

“What normally happens is contracts go, then they’ll look at consolidation,” Kohler continued. “And I think we’re positioned pretty well. I appreciate what the board has done with the cut study to try to move us in the right direction. But I will definitely be fighting extremely hard.”

Kohler says he is working closely with congressional allies to safeguard military jobs and funding, even as the region has been without a representative in Washington. He stressed the importance of continued advocacy to ensure Escambia County remains a priority in defense spending decisions.

