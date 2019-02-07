RadioLive
RadioLive is the first Thursday of each month at the Museum of Commerce in downtown Historic Pensacola. The show is live on-air at 88.1FM and begins promptly at 6 p.m. Doors open after soundcheck, around 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. Upon purchase, you will receive an email confirmation, and you simply check in at the door under your name.
RadioLive returned to the Museum of Commerce in January 2022, with a live (although smaller) audience. In order to maintain a moderate level of social distancing, a limited number of tickets will be available for purchase and there will be no tickets available at the door.
The April 7 show is SOLD OUT.
Check back here on April 8 for tickets to the May show.
Join us on Thursday, April 7, 2022, with music from Johnsmith, Patchouli, and John Common & Jess Denicola.
Out of consideration for the artists and the person sitting next to you, masks are recommended.
By attending this event, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present and knowingly assume the risk associated with the activity.
We hope you will keep the RadioLive spirit alive by wearing your RadioLive T-Shirt. WUWF partnered with a graphic designer to capture the RadioLive experience in a one-of-a-kind original design.
Made of a super soft tri-blend, (50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon) in Frosted Red.
Price: $15 (tax and shipping included) Orders are shipped via USPS on the next business day.
Simply click on the link below for the size you would like to order.
WUWF RadioLive T-Shirt - SMALL
WUWF RadioLive T-Shirt - MEDIUM
WUWF RadioLive T-Shirt - LARGE
WUWF RadioLive T-Shirt - X-LARGE
WUWF RadioLive T-Shirt - 2X-LARGE
Stay tuned in listening to RadioLive encores every Thursday night at WUWF 88.1 FM, watching past performances on our RadioLive YouTube Channel, and listening to performances on podcasts. All performances from January 2018 through March 5, 2020 are on the WUWF - NPR Podcast Directory.
RadioLive 25
Membership in WUWF’s RadioLive 25 is $1,000 annually. Members receive two personalized RadioLive 25 lanyards permitting entry into upcoming performances for the year. Other benefits of the WUWF RadioLive 25 include invitations to special events and exclusive artist updates and news. For more information, contact Pat Crawford pat@wuwf.org or 850-474-2426.
Stay informed and connected by following us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Museum of Commerce
201 Zaragoza St
Pensacola, FL 32502
Listen to or download past RadioLive shows.
Subscribe to RadioLive podcasts.
Watch your favorite RadioLive shows on the RadioLive YouTube channel!
Members of WUWF’s RadioLive 25 support performing artists and live world-class music in our community.