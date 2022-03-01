-
Smith slapped Rock on the Oscars stage after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
In the series "My Unsung Hero," the team at Hidden Brain tells stories of people whose kindness left an impression on another person. Mary Amato encountered her hero after a hard pregnancy and birth.
A recent ad in the Arizona gubernatorial campaign raises an old question: Can candidates simply lie in their paid ads? The short answer is yes.
Russian troops are using Belarus as a staging ground to invade Ukraine from the north, but Belarusians are against it. At a D.C. area bar, two activists talked about their home country of Belarus.
Flush with money after the 2020 protests, community bail funds are releasing more people from jail. That's getting pushback from those who say they should be more careful about whom is bailed out.
A judge ordered lawyer and Trump ally John Eastman to give records to the Congress' Jan. 6 committee, saying that Trump and Eastman's plan amounted to a "coup in search of legal theory" on Jan. 6.
A roundup of key developments and the latest in-depth coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia arrived in Turkey in hopes of reaching an agreement to put an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. Ukraine is "ready" to discuss becoming a neutral country.
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Stewart Mandel, editor-in-chief for college football at The Athletic, about how Name, Image and Likeness contracts are changing the landscape of all collegiate sports.
The U.S. is in the midst of a historic housing shortage. Supply chain problems are only part of the reason. The country needs something like 3 million more than it has.