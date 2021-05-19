Advocates are working to help homeless individuals where they are with street outreach.
Local News
Local NewsVisitors to Gulf Islands National Seashore are encountering some new rules and regs, aimed at giving better protection to nesting shorebirds.“This is…
Local NewsOn a 97-17 vote, the Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida that would include allowing…
Local NewsWith the help of an expert on the subject, the city of Pensacola and Escambia County are resurrecting their focus on tackling homelessness — three years…
Local NewsCase was first of 250 thousand.
Local NewsFlorida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee on Monday, for a special session to consider a gaming deal between the state and the Seminole Tribe. WUWF’s Dave…
Local NewsIt’s time to begin thinking about Hurricane Preparedness in Florida, and officials in Escambia County are urging residents to join them in getting ready…
Local NewsSix months after being damaged by Hurricane Sally and just days before they were to be placed back into service, Pensacola’s ferries will remain docked…
Local NewsWith blood donors few and far between for now, OneBlood is sending out the call to alleviate that as soon as possible.“We’re looking for all blood types,…
Local NewsSanta Rosa County Administrator Dan Schebler will be given a letter of reprimand for the county’s failure to apply for state money for road projects.The…
NPR News
Walt Disney World may go back to full-capacity at theme parks
Florida Hurricane Sales Tax Holiday begins May 28 and extends to June 6.
The population of the Florida panther once dwindled to below two dozen, but it has since rebounded to more than 200. Photographer Carlton Ward Jr. has made it his mission to photograph their progress.
During the coronavirus pandemic, states have struggled with staggering revenue losses and budget shortfalls. Here's what is happening in Florida.
Poet Kwame Alexander has created a poem from submissions about the challenges of the past year and our dreams for the future. It ends with: "For through the struggle, we may hope to become stronger."
Guidance from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says employers can legally require workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to the office. But workers can claim exceptions.
The Army has eased restrictions on female hairstyles like loose ponytails and braids. Women in uniform say the changes make them healthier, happier and better soldiers.
Gov. Ron DeSantis made a stop at Destin Elementary Wednesday on his tour announcing teacher bonuses
Unseasonably warmer weather on tap for the next few days in Northwest Florida and South Alabama.
Carl Wernicke Commentary