Privacy Policy

It is the policy of WUWF to protect the privacy of our donors and the confidentiality of information, both hard copy and electronic, concerning them and their contributions. Furthermore, the use of donor information for political or commercial purposes is strictly prohibited. WUWF maintains databases of biographical and financial information about WUWF members and prospects in accordance with the general needs and expectations of WUWF. The information contained in this database is intended exclusively for purposes related to WUWF programs and is highly protected.

Servers we use will create log files that contain all or some of the following information:

The date, time, and length of your visit.

The path taken through our website and the browser being used.

The list of files downloaded and the amount of time spent viewing any video or audio files.

The IP address of the computer accessing our sites.

Any errors you encounter while visiting the site.

We have also enabled Google Analytics Advertising Features for data collection. You may opt out of the Google Analytics Advertising Features by visiting the currently available opt-outs for the web.

It shall also be the policy of WUWF to maintain and advance a practice that allows the station to mail to contacts from within the WUWF database information regarding membership, renewal, and periodic or ongoing communication with the member, whether lapsed or current. The list may also be utilized for similar telemarketing purposes by WUWF.

For member acquisition beyond the database, WUWF may elect to purchase or rent names from a third-party provider of mailing lists. Under no circumstance shall WUWF rent or purchase names for acquisition purposes from any political party or religious group.

Members may opt out of WUWF-initiated communication such as e-newsletters, additional gift appeals, renewals, etc. If you wish to opt out of WUWF communications, please contact trish@wuwf.org.



