War Zone Music can write, record, and perform their own tunes. Watch their Tiny Desk entry

Tynarial “Sarg” Jones is an artist, songwriter, and studio engineer in the Pensacola area. When not working on his music, he's helping other rap and hip-hop artists. The 37-year-old musician is an energetic performer with what he calls "Southern Swag." With Zachery Young, also known as XTK, he is War Zone Music, a local record label offering recording and mastering sessions.

How long have you been playing music?

Jones: Over 10 years.

What inspires your music?

Jones: I love that music is the universal connector to all mankind. I love how music gives us the power to inspire and encourage certain emotions that can be wielded into action. My motive is to use all of my life lessons, every positive and negative thought, every recalled story, and the willingness to be vulnerable enough to express them authentically, so that, hopefully, it will help pull the listeners up out of whatever they're in and allow them to see where they are, where they come from, and where they're going from a different perspective.

Do you regularly perform around town? Where can people see you?

Jones: Yes, we host events, our most successful so far are our Indie-Artist Showcase and our Music Business Crescendo. We perform every other Wednesday at Casks and Flights.

Do you have a favorite Tiny Desk?

Jones: Usher's. I think it was extremely dope of him to have Eric Bellenger (who is a beast of an artist himself) as a background singer. I love to see artists share their platforms with other hard-working and talented artists.

What would winning the contest mean for you and your music?

Jones: It will be a sign that my dreams are coming true.

Listen to more from Jones here.