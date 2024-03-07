Esraelia Mack brings her wide range of influences to the Tiny Desk Contest

Esraelia Mack has been writing songs for about 20 years and playing guitar for 10. The Niceville-based musician is influenced by a range of legendary artists and modern pop stars from Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra to Ariana Grande and Lauren Hill.

She’s one of the handful of local entries in the2024 Tiny Desk Contest.She talks a little bit about her process and what winning the Tiny Desk Contest would mean to her.

Do you have a favorite tiny desk concert?

Mack: There are so many great performances and I love them all so much it makes it hard to have a favorite but I would say Paramore, Erykah Badu, and Anderson Paak are my top 3.

What would winning this contest mean for you and your music career?

Mack: Winning this contest would mean the world to me. I have been creating music for so long and my love for it continues to develop in new ways throughout my life. I’m not only doing this because of my love for music but because I want my two daughters to be proud of me. It’s a great feeling to share my music with everyone but as a single mom it means more to leave a legacy for my daughters.

You are a working independent musician. How do you juggle the creative and business side of music?

Mack: It is definitely a challenge balancing it all. To be honest, I try to just stay true to who I am and write songs to express what I’m feeling and do my best to stay as organized as I possibly can. I have some friends and fellow musicians that definitely help me out in those areas when it gets overwhelming so I’m grateful for everyone who continues to show support and believe me in me. My calendar has with out a doubt become my best friend though!

Tell me about your songwriting process?

Mack: My songwriting process usually comes very natural. I never have to force any lyrics or ideas. I write what I’m feeling or something I’ve experienced. I would definitely say it’s my therapy and I feel a weight lifted after every song I’ve finished writing. Sometimes I ask myself if I should force myself to write something more pop or something I think people would want to hear, but then I remember how feel when I listen to music that is relatable for me and that’s the kind of artist I want to be. I want to be true to who I am. Sometimes I find myself crying while writing a song and sometimes I’m filled with excitement so it can definitely be an emotional roller coaster. Maybe it’s because I’m so sensitive. I have a lot of experience writing to digital tracks but I feel the most connected when writing to live music. It brings something different out of me as an artist.

Where can people find your music?

Mack: Instagram: @EsraeliaMusic

YouTube : EsraeLia

TikTok :@Esraelia

Facebook : @EsraeliaMusic

Spotify: @Esraelia

My singles “Crazy World”, “See you again”, and “Better” are all out now on all streaming platforms…Spotify, Apple Music etc.