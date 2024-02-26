Pensacola's Tori Vinson has big dreams to appear on Tiny Desk

Tori Vinson, also known by her onstage name, Tori Lucia, is a Pensacola native and English student at Florida State University.

In the last few years, she’s started playing around Pensacola venues — and now in Tallahassee — with her band, the Nitty Gritties, as well as a solo act. She’s one of the entries in the NPR Tiny Desk Contest.

“My current favorite Tiny Desk is the one MUNAdid last year (and now they’re judges for the contest!),” Vinson said recently in an email interview.

Vinson’s musical talent started at an early age with show choir, classical voice training, and high school theatre. About three years ago, she began songwriting.

>>>Watch Tori Vinson on WUWF's Acoustic Interlude

“My songwriting is mostly inspired by curiosity and a desire to learn new tricks or find new ways to describe the way I'm feeling or the things I'm going through,” said.

Like many of the up-and-coming Tiny Desk hopefuls, Vinson sees the contest as an opportunity to reach a wide audience. It’s also a “milestone goal,” she said.

“It would be a huge vote of confidence for me,” she added.

Listen to her music by searching Tori Lucia on all streaming platforms. Or follow her on Instagram @/torilvinson.