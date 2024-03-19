Watch Pensacola musician Greg Bond's Tiny Desk Contest Entry

Greg Bond is a well-known figure in the Pensacola music scene. He's been performing for years and has regular gigs around town. In 2020, the 36-year-old artist established his own LLC to pursue a commercial music career. We asked him a few questions about his music to highlight is Tiny Desk submission.

How long have you been playing music?

Bond: 10 years

What inspires your music?

Bond: My music is inspired by fearless authors, poets, songwriters, performers or artists who hold up the mirror to society, without making concessions or apologies for their work.

Do you regularly perform around town? Where can people see you?

Bond: I perform around town often during the Spring and Summer months. Upcoming dates include 6 p.m. this Saturday (3/23) at Gary's Brewery & Biergarten, 6 p.m. next Saturday (3/30) at Bar 515, and 2 p.m. Sunday, 3/31 at Pensacola Bay Brewery.

Do you have a favorite Tiny Desk?

Bond: My favorite Tiny Desk is featured is my contest submission video. It’s not really tiny, but its endearing and functional qualities make it a prime feature nonetheless.

What would winning the contest mean for you and your music?

Bond: Winning this Tiny Desk contest would mean the potential for new fans, plus getting some major career-elevating exposure and recognition. Getting to go on tour nationally with NPR Music would be an amazing opportunity. I love performing and sharing my songs with people, and I know intrinsically that it is what I’m called to do. Regardless of what scale or level I reach in my career.

Listen to Greg Bond's music on Spotify and Apple Music.

Listen to Greg Bond's session on Acoustic Interlude.

