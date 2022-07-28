© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Acoustic Interlude

July 31, 2022

The Local Honeys new studio release, more from The Staves, and Greg Bond from our Studio-A.

With a background in alt-rock, bluegrass and folk, The Local Honeys are not your typical Kentucky band. Linda and Monte (short for Montana) layer electric guitars and electronic effects over traditional instruments and spot on vocal harmonies. They also tell stories of modern day rural America beset by a unique assortment of problems. We'll feature their new album (their 3rd) along with French songwriter Francesca Blanchard, The Staves, and from our Studio-A, a new interview and performance session with Greg Bond.

