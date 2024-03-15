Listen to Fort Walton Beach's Faith Martin Tiny Desk entry

At just 26 years old, Faith Martin has already played on stage with one of her heroes, Brandi Carlile. Nonetheless, winning the Tiny Desk Contest is still a bucket list item. Watch her sing her original song "The Cold."

How long have you been playing music?

Martin: (I) first started learning guitar from my dad around third or fourth grade. I’ve been playing music since. I remember writing my first “song” as a third grader but really started to get into it more seriously as an adult over the past year or two. My music is inspired by my relationships with people and the world around me. Sometimes I find it easier to explore my place in the world through music and songwriting. Kind of a “three chords and the truth” dynamic, but I have to say I’m strongly influenced by the likes of Brandi Carlile, John Prine, Dolly Parton, Jason Isbell, and Natalie Hemby, among many other greats.

Do you perform around town? Where can people see you play?

Martin: As far as playing live, I work a day job that sometimes requires late hours or responses after hours/on the weekends, so I haven’t been playing out as much as I did as a teenager. The last two times I performed were actually with Brandi Carlile at the Girls Just Wanna Weekendfestival in Mexico and Mothership Weekend in Miramar Beach last year through “Brandioke." Singing with her feels like a fever dream but those are for sure two of my most special memories.

I’m very much still in the beginning stages of my music but I post things (covers or original projects that I’m working on) on my Instagram from time to time (@faithemartin). Putting myself out there is incredibly vulnerable and feels so scary but exhilarating at the same time.

What are your favorite Tiny Desk concerts?

One of my favorite Tiny Desk concerts has to be Allison Russell from 2022. Both lyrically and as a humanitarian, I think Allison is a pioneer and such a light for this generation. And that Tiny Desk has some powerhouse musicians — in addition to Allison, you’ve got Megan Coleman, Joy Clark, Larissa Maestro, Mandy Fer, and Monique and Chauntee Ross of SistaStrings. Seeing those folks play together will just rejuvenate a person’s spirit because the love and joy there is so palpable.

What would it mean to you to win the Tiny Desk Contest?

If I were to win this contest or make any meaningful connections through it musically, I think that would be the beginning of a whole new chapter in my life. I’ve always dreamed of making a living as an artist and I think this would help me get there. I would certainly be forever grateful.