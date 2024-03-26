Pensacola band Nobius 'Breaks the Ice' with Tiny Desk

Nobius has been playing weddings and festivals in the local area since 2015. They've been named Best Wedding Band in InWeekly's Best of the Coast three years in a row, but are much more than their wedding playlist. The six-piece band consists of vocalist and keyboardist Miguel Aldahondo, guitarist and vocalist Jacob Palmer, drummer Chris Cantin, bassist John Callahan, saxophonist Zach Callahan, and trumpeter Trevor King. Aldahondo took some time to talk about the band.

How long have you been playing music?

Aldahondo: Nine years



What inspires your music?

Aldahondo: We really draw inspiration from the music that surrounds us and from our unique musical backgrounds. Whether that's through collaborations, the artist we admire, or tapping into our individual musical roots; which range from jazz and rock, all the way to Latin music and R&B.

Do you regularly perform around town? Where can people see you?

Aldahondo: Over the years we've performed for a large variety of gigs. Nowadays we get hired for lots of weddings and private events. But you'll also catch us performing at venues on Pensacola Beach such as Bamboo Willies and Paradise Inn. We also frequent local festivals such as Jazz Fest, Blues on the Bay, and Band on the Blackwater.

Do you have a favorite Tiny Desk?

Aldahondo: I think I speak for every bandmate when I say Anderson.Paak's Tiny Desk concert is our favorite. We would watch that video religiously before our Thursday night rehearsals. That concert inspired us to cover many of his songs and it definitely played a part in how our sound has molded over the years.

What would winning the contest mean for you and your music?

Aldahondo: If we were to win the contest it would truly mean the world to us and would mark an amazing new chapter in our lives. Winning the Tiny Desk Contest would truly push Nobius to the next career-defining moment; one that would push our creativity even further and allow us to share our passion for music to a larger audience.

Watch more performances from Nobius on their website.