Chill out, relax, and watch Cavae Mundi's Tiny Desk entry

Cavae Mundi is a Pensacola-based psychedelic band from the mind of singer/songwriter Zachary Huot. The band was formed five years ago and plays regularly in town and even formed its own music festival. Alongside Huot are three musicians: Gunner Locklin on guitar, Dj Hadley on bass, and Zach Lukers on drums.

How long have you been playing music?

Zachary Huot: I, myself, have been playing music for 15 years now but as a band, we’ve been together for five years.

What inspires your music?

Huot: Cavae Mundi’s music is inspired by a multitude of different artists spread across many genres. As well, I take inspiration from the world around me when it comes to lyrical content. The whole idea behind Cavae Mundi is to transport listeners outside of their minds to a place where they can just purely be and exist as an orb.

Do you regularly perform around town? Where can people see you?

Huot: We perform a lot at the Handlebar as that’s one of the only venues in our area that is focused on original music. We’ve also played a few festivals as well as putting on our own music festival, Hollow World Music Festival.

Do you have a favorite Tiny Desk?

Huot: My absolute favorite Tiny Desk concert is the King Kruleperformance. King Krule is a huge influence on me and what we do as a band.

What would winning the contest mean for you and your music?

Huot: Winning the Tiny Desk Contest would be such an amazing experience for us. The tour aspect is such an amazing opportunity and we’d love to be able to take the show we have on the road and share what we do with as many people as possible. Also, I’ve been watching Tiny Desk concerts for years so the opportunity to get to play in that room would be so amazing!

Listen to Cavae Mundi on Spotify. Get updates about the band on their website.