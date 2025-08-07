Benefit show and town hall planned for this weekend to support the family of Roger Fortson

This Saturday, a handful of bands will play a benefit show to raise money for the family of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, who was shot and killed in his apartment by an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy in May of last year. Proceeds will help the family travel to Fort Walton Beach for court.

Fortson’s mother, Chantimekki “Meka” Fortson, lives in the Atlanta area, but makes it a point to be present for any court dates involving her son’s case. It’s the only way she can show up for her son, she said.

Brynn Anderson/AP / AP Chantemekki Fortson, mother of slain Roger Fortson, a U.S. Air Force senior airman, holds a photo of her son during a news conference with attorney Ben Crump on Monday in Atlanta.

“I have to show up and be my child’s voice,” she said in an interview with WUWF earlier this week. “Because even in his silence, his voice is loud, but I have to be his physical representation. They have to know that he had a mama who cared about him, that he wasn't by himself. I have to let them know his life mattered.”

In May, Meka was face-to-face with the former OCSO Deputy Eddie Duran for the first time at a motion hearing to modify his bond order to allow him to leave Northwest Florida temporarily for work. The motion was denied. Meka, with her young daughter, Harmoni, family, and friends, was there. The next court date was supposed to be this month, but has been rescheduled to October 13.

Traveling to Fort Walton Beach is financially and emotionally exhausting, said Meka. Servicing her car, or renting a car, and buying food adds up. A GoFundMe was created to help with costs.

“And I still have to come back home to my reality and try to pay bills,” she said. “I have to take my bill money to put in the gas tank.”

At home, Meka can’t work because of her panic attacks and anxiety. It’s a struggle to make ends meet and have the funds to travel to Fort Walton Beach. But, she said, she will do what it takes.

“I’ll always show up for him,” she said. “If I have to get on the skateboard and skate down to Fort Walton, I'm gonna show up for my child.”

The People for Socialism & Liberation (PSL) has helped organize rallies calling for accountability. They also organized this Saturday’s benefit show. On the same day, the organization will also co-host a town hall from 5-7 p.m. at the Greater Peace Baptist Church in Fort Walton Beach.

Dashaun McKenzie, a PSL member, said the organization stands against “an unjust justice system that wrongfully targets Black people.” The group wants to see “large-scale systemic change.”

Working alongside other organizations such as Black Lives Matter Grassroots and Okaloosa County Black Caucus, they have been working to build community support.

McKenzie said they show up so that Meka and family are not in a courtroom alone “in a city that’s not theirs.”

Seeing people show up for her and her son is a comfort, said Meka. Whether it’s the local military community sharing stories about Roger, the people at rallies chanting his name, or those who send uplifting thoughts on social media, it doesn’t go unnoticed.

“I never thought I would make it until the Air Force released their statement and I saw so many airmen coming in and talking about stories about my baby; they was talking about Roger,” she said.

The overall community of people who have shown support has warmed her heart, Meka said.

“I don't think I can describe what they have done for me in this fight for accountability for him,” she continued. “And I felt like my heart was gonna be ice cold, but they defrosted my heart. I can never repay them for the thoughts, their prayers, and even coming to court. I am so appreciative.”

The benefit show is at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Pacific Kava & Coffee Bar, 415 W. Belmont St., a $10 donation is suggested. The town hall is 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Greater Peace Baptist Church, 101 First St. SE.