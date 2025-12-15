Your Florida

-
Florida Democrats say recent election wins show the party gaining momentum. But Republican leaders are projecting confidence going into the midterms.
-
In the American Society of Civil Engineers report, the state's highest-rated areas include its ports, bridges and solid waste management systems. Its lowest-rated areas are dams, levees and schools.
-
Florida House supporters of redistricting want to do it during the legislative session, which begins in mid-January. But the Senate president and Gov. Ron DeSantis want to wait for a court decision.
-
Neither the House, the Senate, or Gov. Ron DeSantis seem to be on the same page about how to approach redistricting. But opponents are unified, saying it would be undemocratic and unlawful.