Here are five Florida laws going into effect on New Year's Day

The new year brings new laws.

While most bills passed during the 2025 legislative session are already active, here are five notable bills Floridians should know take effect on Jan. 1.

Animal cruelty database

HB 255, has already mostly taken effect.

It's called Dexter's Law, named after a dog that was adopted from an animal shelter but was found beheaded shortly after in a Pinellas County park.

Provisions of the bill increasing criminal penalties for serious cases of animal cruelty became active over the summer.

But the legislation also directs the state to create a public online database of animal abusers by the new year.

Pet insurance recognized

HB 655, creates a regulatory framework for pet insurance in Florida, starting Jan. 1.

It changes the definition of property insurance to include pet insurance, bringing pet policies under clearer state oversight. It increases consumer protections, caps waiting periods and creates a 30-day free-look period.

It also bans insurers from misrepresenting “pet wellness” plans as actual coverage, causing some consumers to think plans covering things like annual check-ups would also help with emergency care.

Breast cancer checks

Under SB 158, those insured by the state won't be charged out-of-pocket costs for medically necessary diagnostic breast cancer exams as well as imaging for those with increased risk of the disease.

Condominium affordability accountability

High costs hitting condominium owners are, in part, driven by safety standards created after the 2021 deadly condo collapse in Surfside. Condo communities are required to have mandatory inspection and fixes — plus reserve funds to cover them.

But some provisions of a condo affordability bill, HB 913, are kicking in. They require more transparency from condo board associations, including by requiring those with more than 25 units to quickly post important records online.

Those records include video recordings of meetings — if the meetings are held over video conference — as well as meeting minutes.

Large portions of the measure are already in effect.

Patient overpayment refund

SB 1808, requires health care providers to refund a patient's overpayment within 30 days.

Facilities failing to return the money could face fines of up to $500, while individual medical practitioners could face professional discipline.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

