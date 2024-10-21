2024 Florida Amendments

-
Florida voters will decide to repeal a public campaign financing requirement.
-
Voters will decide on adjusting homestead exemptions for inflation, potentially lowering property taxes but also impacting local government revenues.
-
On the 2024 ballot, Florida voters are being asked to legalize recreational adult use of marijuana.
-
Florida Amendment 4 is, the Right to Abortion Initiative, would enshrine the constitutional right to an abortion for Florida residents.
-
Partisan school board elections will appear on the ballot this election.
-
Florida voters will enshrine the right to fish and hunt in the state constitution.