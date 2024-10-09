Ballot Explainer: Amendment 6 Repeal of Public Campaign Financing Requirement

In November, voters will decide whether to end a 26-year program that provides public financing to Florida candidates who agree to specific terms.

What the Amendment says:

Proposing the repeal of the provision in the State Constitution which requires public financing for campaigns of candidates for elective statewide office who agree to campaign spending limits.



What that means:

Currently, Article XI of the Florida Constitution provides for public campaign financing for statewide candidates who agree to spending limits, this was adopted in 1998 with the passing of Amendment 11. Positions that qualify for public financing include Governor, Attorney General, Chief Financial Officer, and Commissioner of Agriculture. If passed, Amendment 6 would repeal Article XI of the Florida Constitution and remove the option of public financing for statewide campaigns. Article XI was first challenged in 2010 with Amendment 1, which failed to be adopted due to Florida’s 60% supermajority rule. Florida is currently one of 12 with a public campaign finance program for candidates running for Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

Supporters:

State Senator Travis Hutson (R-7)

Opponents:

State Representative Anna Eskamani (D-42)

Libby Livette of the League of Women Voters

Marcus McCoy, pastor and state director of Equal Ground Action Fund

State Senator Tina Polsky (D-30)

Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board.

A 'Yes' vote would:

Support repealing the state constitutional provision that provides for public financing of campaigns for those running for elective statewide office who agree to campaign spending limits.

A 'No' vote would:

Oppose repealing the constitutional provision that allows for the public financing of campaigns, therefore continuing to allow public campaign financing for statewide candidates who agree to certain spending limits.

