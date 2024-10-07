Ballot explainer: Amendment 2 Right to Fish and Hunt
This election season Florida voters will decide whether to enshrine hunting and fishing as a constitutional right in the state. The right to hunt and fish has been in the Florida statutes since 2002. The amendment has two provisions: to forever preserve the state's constitutional right to hunt and fish, and the second declares that hunting and fishing are the preferred means of "responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife."
What the Amendment says:
Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife. Specifies that the amendment does not limit the authority granted to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission under Section of Article IV of the State Constitution.
What that means:
Amendment 2 makes hunting and fishing a state constitutional right and declares that hunting and fishing are the preferred means for "responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife" and "shall be preserved forever as a public right." The amendment would not limit the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's constitutional powers. Twenty-three other states in the U.S. have made constitutional provisions to protect the right to hunt and fish, but only 11 of those states specify that hunting and fishing shall be the preferred means of managing and controlling wildlife and fish.
Supporters:
- State Sen. Jim Boyd (R)
- State Rep. Lauren Melo (R)
- House Speaker Paul Renner (R)
- All Florida
- American Sportfishing Association
- Backcountry Hunters and Anglers
- Bonefish & Tarpon Trust
- Coastal Conservation Association
- Congressional Sportsman’s Foundation
- Delta Waterfowl
- Everglades Coordinating Council
- Florida Airboat Association
- Florida Guides Association
- Florida Sportsman’s Conservation Association
- Future Hunting in Florida
- International Order of T. Roosevelt
- National Deer Association
- National Shooting Sports Foundation
- Safari Club International
Supporters Argue:
- The amendment would protect the right to fish from potential bans or extreme restrictions.
- The hunting and fishing industries are economic drivers and the amendment supports it.
- The amendment protects Florida's heritage.
Opponents:
- Humane Wildlife Consulting of South Florida
- American Ecosystems, Inc.
- Animal Wellness Action
- Bayley Seton Hospital P.A. Program
- Bear Defenders
- Career College of Northern Nevada
- Center for a Humane Economy
- Citizen Axis, Inc.
- Fix & Feed Feline Feral, Inc.
- Florence-Darlington Technical College
- Florida Bar Animal Law Section
- Humane Society of the United States
- Inter-Vision Homes, Inc.
- Lassen County Community College
- League of Humane Voters of Florida
- One Protest
- Paws and Recreation
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Sarasota Vegan Society
- Save-a-Turtle.org
- Speak Up Wekiva, Inc.
- Speak Up for Wildlife, Inc.
- Workforce Homes, Inc.
- World Animal Protection
- Worsham College
Opponents Argue:
- The amendment's use of "traditional methods," to control wildlife is vague and could include inhumane practices.
- Every Florida citizen already has the right to hunt and fish, and that right is not under threat.
A 'Yes' vote would:
Support establishing a constitutional right to hunt and fish in Florida.
A 'No' vote would:
Oppose establishing a constitutional right to hunt and fish in Florida.
