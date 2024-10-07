Ballot explainer: Amendment 2 Right to Fish and Hunt

This election season Florida voters will decide whether to enshrine hunting and fishing as a constitutional right in the state. The right to hunt and fish has been in the Florida statutes since 2002. The amendment has two provisions: to forever preserve the state's constitutional right to hunt and fish, and the second declares that hunting and fishing are the preferred means of "responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife."



What the Amendment says:

Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife. Specifies that the amendment does not limit the authority granted to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission under Section of Article IV of the State Constitution.

For the full text, click here.



What that means:

Amendment 2 makes hunting and fishing a state constitutional right and declares that hunting and fishing are the preferred means for "responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife" and "shall be preserved forever as a public right." The amendment would not limit the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's constitutional powers. Twenty-three other states in the U.S. have made constitutional provisions to protect the right to hunt and fish, but only 11 of those states specify that hunting and fishing shall be the preferred means of managing and controlling wildlife and fish.



Supporters:

State Sen. Jim Boyd (R)

State Rep. Lauren Melo (R)

House Speaker Paul Renner (R)

All Florida

American Sportfishing Association

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers

Bonefish & Tarpon Trust

Coastal Conservation Association

Congressional Sportsman’s Foundation

Delta Waterfowl

Everglades Coordinating Council

Florida Airboat Association

Florida Guides Association

Florida Sportsman’s Conservation Association

Future Hunting in Florida

International Order of T. Roosevelt

National Deer Association

National Shooting Sports Foundation

Safari Club International

Supporters Argue:

Opponents:

Humane Wildlife Consulting of South Florida

American Ecosystems, Inc.

Animal Wellness Action

Bayley Seton Hospital P.A. Program

Bear Defenders

Career College of Northern Nevada

Center for a Humane Economy

Citizen Axis, Inc.

Fix & Feed Feline Feral, Inc.

Florence-Darlington Technical College

Florida Bar Animal Law Section

Humane Society of the United States

Humane Wildlife Consulting of South Florida

Inter-Vision Homes, Inc.

Lassen County Community College

League of Humane Voters of Florida

One Protest

Paws and Recreation

Rutgers New Jersey Medical School

Sarasota Vegan Society

Save-a-Turtle.org

Speak Up Wekiva, Inc.

Speak Up for Wildlife, Inc.

Workforce Homes, Inc.

World Animal Protection

Worsham College

Opponents Argue:

The amendment's use of "traditional methods," to control wildlife is vague and could include inhumane practices.

Every Florida citizen already has the right to hunt and fish, and that right is not under threat.

A 'Yes' vote would:

Support establishing a constitutional right to hunt and fish in Florida.



A 'No' vote would:

Oppose establishing a constitutional right to hunt and fish in Florida.

Sources:

Ballotpedia

League of Women Voters

