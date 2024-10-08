Ballot explainer: Florida Amendment 3 Marijuana Legalization Initiative

As of this year, 24 states, two territories, and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for adult recreational use. Florida could be the next state with the passage of Amendment 3. Support for legalizing marijuana has increased in the last two decades with 70% of Americans in favor of legalizing in some way — more than double the number of Americans who supported legalization in 2000, according to PEW Research.



What the Amendment says:

Allows adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise; allows Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, and other state licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories. Applies to Florida law; does not change, or immunize violations of, federal law. Establishes possession limits for personal use. Allows consistent legislation. Defines terms. Provides effective date.

For the full text, click here.



What that means:

Proposed Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 years old and older. Individuals would be allowed to possess up to three ounces of marijuana (about 85 grams), with up to five grams in the form of concentrate. Existing Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers would be authorized under the initiative to sell marijuana to adults for personal use. Florida could provide by state law for the licensure of entities other than existing Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers to cultivate, process, and sell marijuana products.

In 2016, Floridians approved the Florida Medical Marijuana Legalization Amendment 2 by a vote of 71% to 29%.

Supporters:

Smart & Safe Florida, Trulieve, and Howard Bellamy and David Bellamy are the biggest proponents of the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana initiative.

Republican Florida State Sen. Joe Gruters

Republican Presidential Nominee/former President Donald Trump

Former Republican State Sen. Jeff Brandes

Florida Democratic Party

Florida Young Republicans

Attorney John Morgan

Sponsor: Smart & Safe Florida (Yes on 3): The political action committee is chaired by country music artist David Bellamy. He and his brother Howard partnered with Florida-based medical cannabis provider Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to launch the company and product line Old Hippie Stash, which is distributed by Trulieve. According to the Florida Division of Elections website, as of Sept. 30, 2024, the PAC had raised over $100.7 million, with nearly $93 million in campaign contributions from Trulieve.



Supporters Argue:

Supporters say Florida’s cannabis industry is growing and sustainable. Tax revenue from the legal cannabis industry for federal and state governments is projected to reach $431 million annually, with one estimated projecting tax revenue to reach over $4 billion in 2025, if adult use of marijuana is legalized.

If adult-use cannabis is legalized, Florida users will have accountability, transparency, and regulations in place to ensure products are not laced with or contain potentially deadly chemicals. It will allow law enforcement to focus on preventing serious violent crimes or crimes involving deadly drugs like cocaine, fentanyl, and meth.



Opponents:

Keep Florida Clean (Vote No on 3), Florida Freedom Fund, and Floridians Against Recreational Marijuana are political action committees formed to oppose the initiative. Together, the committees reported over $19.7 million in contributions as of Sept. 30. The Florida Freedom Fund was created by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to oppose the marijuana initiative as well as the abortion initiative.

Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz: While Gaetz led efforts to legalize medical marijuana in Florida, he says he opposes Amendment 3, "Regardless of how someone feels about abortion or marijuana, I don’t believe that those issues should be resolved in the state constitution.”

Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R)

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody

Florida Republican Party

Florida Chamber of Commerce

Florida Sheriff’s Association

Drug Free America



Opponents Argue:

Opponents say the proposed amendment to legalize recreational adult use of marijuana is misleading and point out that marijuana is illegal under federal law and will remain illegal even if proposed Amendment 3 passes.

Some fear recreational usage may lead to use of more serious addictive illegal drugs.

Recreational marijuana will be a health and safety issue exposing people to secondhand smoke, said Vote No on 3 Spokeswoman Sarah Bascom.

Passage of the amendment will give marijuana mega-corporations, who are behind it, a monopoly on the industry, said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

A 'Yes' vote would: Legalize recreational marijuana use in Florida by adults 21 years old and older, allowing individuals to possess up to three ounces of marijuana and authorizing existing Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute marijuana products and accessories.

Allow the Florida Legislature to enact additional legislation restricting where people can smoke and to license other entities to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute marijuana products and accessories.

A 'No' vote would:

Not legalize marijuana for adult recreational use in Florida and maintain the current regulations for medical use.

Sources:

League of Women Voters of Florida

BallotPedia

Find the rest of the amendment explainers here.