Patronis makes final push in District 1 primary

With just days remaining before the Republican primary for Florida’s 1st Congressional District, the state's Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, is making his final appeal to voters. The special election, triggered by Matt Gaetz’s resignation from Congress, features ten Republican candidates vying to succeed him. Patronis has drawn significant attention in the crowded race, bolstered by an endorsement from President Donald Trump that reshaped the primary landscape.

The vacancy arose after Gaetz stepped down in November to pursue a nomination as U.S. Attorney General under Trump. Although Gaetz later withdrew from consideration for the position, his resignation left a power vacuum in the heavily Republican district. Trump’s endorsement of Patronis prompted several prominent figures, including State Rep. Michelle Salzman, to withdraw from the race, consolidating support behind the state CFO.



Patronis’s Case for Congress

Patronis, who has served as Florida’s CFO since 2017, says his campaign is rooted in public service and a desire to bring fiscal discipline to Washington.

“The last four years have been some of the hardest years for not just Florida families, but for America,” he said in a recent interview. His candidacy, he added, was heavily influenced by Trump’s personal encouragement. “President Trump called...and said, ‘Jimmy, you run for Congress? If you’ll run for Congress, I’ll endorse you.’”

A native of Panama City, Patronis described his run as a continuation of his work serving the state.

“Public service is what nourishes my soul," he said. "making a difference in their lives is what I feel I was put on this good place to do."

Policy Priorities

Patronis has emphasized fiscal conservatism and government accountability as key components of his platform.

“The citizens of Florida spend their money better than Tallahassee does,” he said, pledging to combat wasteful spending and improve responsiveness in federal agencies.

On property insurance — a critical issue for many District 1 residents — Patronis highlighted his work on the REDI Act. The legislation, modeled after health savings accounts, allows homeowners to use pre-tax dollars for home-hardening improvements like hurricane-resistant windows or roof replacements.

“We’re empowering [homeowners] to save a little bit of money, put it aside in order to protect their single largest investment...their personal home,” he explained.



Criticism and Controversies

Patronis’s campaign has faced criticism over two key issues: his residency and his financial ties to the insurance industry. Patronis resides in Panama City, just outside District 1. He recently drew fire from both Republicans and Democrats when he blamed his own party's gerrymandering for drawing his home out of the district.

Opponents have also questioned his political committee’s receipt of significant donations from insurers — an industry he regulates as CFO. Patronis dismissed allegations of undue influence, however, saying his actions spoke for themselves. He cited the passage of the Insurer Accountability Act, which penalized companies for mishandling claims after disasters.

“Sometimes you’ve got to put a scalp on the wall to send a message,” he said.



Final Push Ahead of Primary Day

As the Jan. 28 primary approaches, Patronis is relying on his high-profile endorsements, including Trump’s, and his record of public service to appeal to voters. He highlighted his experience managing disasters, serving in the legislature, and winning statewide elections as evidence of his readiness.

“There’s nobody that will work harder for the constituents of CD1 than I will,” he said.

Patronis also stressed his accessibility to constituents.

“I’m a listener,” he said. “If it becomes important to you and you explain it to me, it’s going to become important to me.”