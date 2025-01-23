Peacock courts rural voters in crowded D1 primary

With the Republican primary for Florida’s 1st Congressional District just days away, candidate Jeff Peacock is making his case to voters in a crowded race to succeed former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. The January 28 primary comes amid heightened interest in the district’s conservative future, with the general election scheduled for April 1.

Peacock, 53, is a fourth-generation resident of the district and a native of Century, a small rural town in northern Escambia County. He brings a blend of private-sector experience, political involvement, and public service to his campaign. After graduating with a finance degree from Florida State University, Peacock launched a video production company. He later earned an MBA from the University of Chicago and transitioned into consulting before entering politics. His political work included roles on several Republican campaigns, such as Carly Fiorina’s 2016 Super PAC, Mark Molinaro’s gubernatorial bid, and Lee Zeldin’s high-profile run for governor of New York.

Seeking to deepen his public policy expertise, Peacock earned a Master of Public Administration from Harvard before returning to Florida, where he took a teaching position at Navarre High School.

“There’s no better way to really be involved in the next generation of leaders … than to be a high school teacher,” Peacock said, describing his decision to leave the political sphere for the classroom.

Peacock has centered his campaign on grassroots engagement, focusing heavily on the district’s rural communities, which he says have been overlooked by politicians. Drawing on his upbringing in Century, he launched a walking tour of towns like Jay and Baker, modeled after Lawton Chiles’ famous 1970 Senate campaign.

“You talk to a lot of the people in these communities, and they feel like they don’t have any representation,” Peacock said. “Politicians will visit them once every couple of years when they want their vote, and then they never see them again.”

In his policy platform, Peacock has emphasized local control and efficiency in government, particularly in education. He has called for eliminating the Department of Education, questioning its effectiveness and suggesting its $238 billion annual budget could be better used at the local level.

“Wouldn’t it make more sense to actually send that $238 billion to our local schools and let our local parents and administrators and teachers decide where that money should go as opposed to just paying the salaries of federal bureaucrats?” he said.

He also advocates for shifting cultural attitudes to place greater value on trade schools and alternative career paths, criticizing what he sees as an overemphasis on four-year college degrees.

Peacock’s economic platform reflects his private-sector background, with a focus on fiscal discipline and reducing bureaucratic obstacles for small businesses. He attributes rising inflation to “exorbitant government spending and exorbitant government printing of money” and calls for simplifying the tax code to alleviate burdens on entrepreneurs.

“Paying your income taxes every year should not be this complicated,” he said.

On immigration, Peacock combines a strong emphasis on border security with a pragmatic acknowledgment of economic realities.

“There is no way that overnight we’re going to deport 12 million people … it’s just simply not practical,” he said, emphasizing the need to prioritize deportations of violent criminals. While he opposes illegal immigration, he pointed out that both political parties have failed to address the issue, accusing Republicans of enabling cheap labor practices and Democrats of encouraging illegal immigration for political gains.

“At the end of the day, we have to remember that we are still talking about people,” he added.

Peacock’s energy policy reflects a similarly measured approach. While he supports American energy independence, he expressed caution about expanding offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, citing environmental risks.

“I’m hesitant, but I can’t say just off the cuff that I would be against it,” he said when asked if he would oppose drilling in the Eastern Gulf entirely. This nuanced stance contrasts with his predecessor, Gaetz, who staunchly opposed drilling in the region.

As the son of a World War II veteran, Peacock has also prioritized veterans’ issues and military readiness. He acknowledged inefficiencies in the VA system but cautioned against drastic changes that might undermine existing benefits.

“I think there are some good aspects of the VA. So I don’t think we need to throw the baby out with the bathwater,” he said. On military policy, Peacock stressed the need to focus on core objectives. “The goal of an army or a military is to go in and win wars, and that should be our singular focus.”

Peacock faces stiff competition in a field of 10 Republican candidates, including high-profile figures like Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis and State Rep. Joel Rudman. Without the financial resources and major endorsements of some rivals, Peacock is relying on his grassroots strategy and rural focus to carry his campaign.

“When you don’t have those resources, you have to be creative,” he said, referring to his efforts to engage directly with voters through retail politics.

With Florida’s 1st Congressional District leaning heavily Republican, the primary winner is expected to have a strong advantage in the general election. Peacock hopes his focus on rural advocacy, local empowerment, and pragmatic policy solutions will resonate with voters across the district.

“I want to bring a special focus to these small communities that, frankly, feel like they don’t have a voice,” he said.