Democrat Gay Valimont announces campaign for Florida’s 1st Congressional District special election

Democrat Gay Valimont announced Friday her intention to run in the upcoming special election for Florida’s 1st Congressional District, which was vacated last week by the resignation of Rep. Matt Gaetz. Speaking at a press conference in Pensacola, Valimont said her campaign would focus on “real solutions” to the challenges facing Northwest Florida.

“Northwest Florida needs leadership that’s ready to step up immediately—not just for the future, but the challenges that we’re facing today,” Valimont said. “... This campaign is not about me, and it's certainly not about Matt Gaetz. It’s about us. It’s about building a future where every family has the opportunity to succeed, where every voice is heard, and where your representative is someone who stands with you, fights for you, and never abandons their post.”

The vacancy follows Gaetz’s resignation to accept the nomination for U.S. Attorney General under President-elect Donald Trump. The resignation has left the district without representation in Congress until a successor is chosen. Governor Ron DeSantis has directed Secretary of State Cord Byrd to schedule a special election as soon as possible.

Campaign Focus

Valimont highlighted several key issues her campaign will prioritize, including expanding access to affordable healthcare, lowering prescription drug costs, and addressing the district’s opioid crisis.

“Our district has roughly double the amount of opioid deaths and addiction than any other district in Florida,” Valimont said. “We need federal resources here to provide treatment, education, and prevention programs to save lives and support struggling families.”

Valimont also addressed her 2024 campaign against Gaetz, in which she received approximately 34% of the vote. She described her decision to re-enter the race as building on the momentum from that campaign.

“We barely turned the lights off on the campaign office before we started this again,” she said. “We have all of our structure in place.”

Election Landscape

The special election is expected to draw a competitive field of candidates. Destin resident John Frankman, a former Green Beret who served with the 7th Special Forces Group, is the only Republican to have fully committed to the race so far, positioning himself as a staunch advocate for conservative values and an America First agenda.

Other potential contenders include State Representative Michelle Salzman and Escambia County Clerk of Court Pam Childers, both of whom have expressed interest in the seat. Childers, who has served as Clerk and Comptroller for over ten years, emphasized her desire to bring integrity to higher office, stating, "I want people of integrity to step up." Salzman also indicated she is weighing her options, stating that she "loves representing Northwest Florida and getting things done".

Former Pensacola mayor Ashton Hayward and former State Rep. Frank White are also rumored to be considering runs, though neither had officially declared their candidacies as of Monday afternoon. Additionally, Niceville resident Jeff Witt, a former fighter pilot and Harvard graduate with ties to the Trump administration, has been mentioned as a potential Republican contender.

Escambia County Commissioner Mike Kohler, who had previously expressed interest in the seat, said on Sunday that he would not be running in the special election.

In addition, Destin Mayor Bobby Wagner is considering running as an Independent, positioning himself as a working-class voice distinct from the usual Republican contenders.

"I am just another working-class citizen like everyone else and I am not here to play political games," Wagner said, noting that his focus will be on bringing tax dollars back to the Panhandle and improving infrastructure.

Jacob Shively, a political science professor at the University of West Florida, noted that the compressed timeline will likely favor candidates with established name recognition and resources.

"The problem is logistical for the supervisors of elections," Shively said. "They'll need to get ballots printed and polling stations prepared. This may be the slowest part of the process—getting those logistics squared away."

Criticism of Gaetz

At Monday's press conference, Valimont did not shy away from addressing Gaetz’s resignation, criticizing the congressman for stepping down shortly after being re-elected.

“Just days after the voters of this district entrusted their representation to him, Matt Gaetz abandoned his seat and walked away from the responsibility of serving the people of Northwest Florida,” she said. “While the circumstances surrounding his resignation may not be entirely clear, what is clear is that this district deserves better. We deserve leadership that puts people over politics, that doesn’t run from their commitments, and that shows up for you every single day—not just when the cameras are on.”

Valimont emphasized her campaign’s focus on outreach and representation, saying she intends to earn the trust of voters who may not have supported her in previous elections.

“I want to talk to everybody, and I want to be a representative for everybody—not just Democrats,” she said. “... I hope people will ask me those hard questions about my policies and where we differ, and how we can come up with a solution together.”