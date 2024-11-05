2024 Election: Live updates in Northwest Florida

A bit of light rain did not deter voters from going to the polls in Milton today. As of mid-day, a steady flow of voters were arriving to cast their ballots at the Milton Community Center, which housed precincts 1, 8, and 15.

After casting her ballot, voter Kim Caperton said she was relieved. “What I mean is it can settle down, America can do what it needs to do and quit fighting, settle down, and get done what needs to get done,” she said.

Caperton came to the precinct with her young granddaughter and said she was voting with a focus on safety and security for that generation, “For my grandchildren, this is their future. We need to stand up and do what’s right for them.”

Sandra Averhart / WUWF Public Media Kim Capterton

Voter Vanessa Sullivan is on the other end of the spectrum, voting for the very first time. “I feel good,” said Sullivan.

She pointed out that as a young woman, she was driven to the polls, largely, by issues related to women.

“I would say women’s rights have influenced me the most,” Sullivan stated, in reference to her support for Amendment 4, which would limit government interference in abortion.

As for the presidential race, “I find it really exciting that there’s an opportunity for a woman to be the president,” she added.

Sandra Averhart / WUWF Public Media Vanessa Sullivan

Voter Melissa Matthews said she felt good about voting but also expressed a bit of relief.

“I just want it to be over with,” said Matthews. “I want the world to just go back to peace and calmness, without political crap all the time.”

Matthews shared that she leans conservative, thus wanted to vote against some issues that she felt were too far left.

“I’m against the abortion one; it’s just way too vague,” said Matthews in reference to Amendment 4. “If it was a little more detailed, maybe I would have been for it, but it’s just way too vague for me to say yes to that.”

However, Matthews said she was in favor of Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana.

“I’m for the marijuana one; It might as well bring money into the state,” she stated. “Other states are doing it, it brings a large chunk (of money) and we could use that in the state of Florida.

Sandra Averhart / WUWF Public Media Melissa Matthews

On the marijuana amendment, a Milton voter, identifying himself only as John, expressed his opposition to the proposal.

“If Amendment 3 were allowed to pass, my fear is that the police would be overwhelmed with the number of cases where they’d have to take more people in for public intoxication,” John explained. “So, whereas, it would generate more tax revenue, I think it’s going to create a more dangerous atmosphere and an atmosphere where more people would end up prosecuted, instead of not prosecuted.”

John, who moved to Milton from Connecticut ten years ago, said he was in favor of Amendment 4, preserving abortion rights for women in Florida.

“In this case, if a woman is scheduled and even has agreed to give birth if she’s forced to risk her own life to do so, I do not agree with that at all,” he said. “I think it’s totally a woman’s decision as to whether she wants to take a child to completion (birth), period.”

At Pine Terrace Baptist Church, which includes precincts 12 and 30, Milton resident Brad Williams expressed relief upon casting his ballot.

Williams, an African American, was one of the few voters who spoke to WUWF who expressed support for Democrat Kamala Harris for president.

“I voted for Harris because that’s who I think is the best candidate,” he said, adding that he believes the economy is moving in the right direction.

Williams also said he voted for Amendments 3 and 4, which supports women’s reproductive rights. “I feel like women should have the right to do what they want with their own bodies,” Williams said.