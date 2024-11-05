LIVE UPDATES
2024 Election: Live updates in Northwest Florida
WUWF newsroom is bringing live updates and results on Election Day from around Northwest Florida.
Don Gaetz to return to Florida Legislature, son Matt Gaetz easily wins re-election
Matt Gaetz easily won re-election for his fifth term in Congress winning 66% of the votes in the Congressional District 1 race against Democratic challenger Gay Valimont.
Don Gaetz won 65% of the votes against Democratic opponent Lisa Newell for the District 1 Senate seat. Gaetz previously served in the State Senate from 2006-2016.
In a statement to the Pensacola News Journal, Don Gaetz said his focus will be on reducing the cost of living for Floridians.
"I’ll work to hold insurance companies accountable, make housing more affordable, and bring down the cost of our utility bills. I won’t rest until we have made Florida affordable again.”
Live results from Okaloosa County
State Representative District 3
Joel Rudman (R) — Winner
Keith Ellis Gillum
State Representative District 4
Patt Maney (R) — Winner
Samuel Change
City of Crestview City Council Group 1
Frederick Jackson Butts III
Shannon Hayes — Winner
City of Destin City Council (Choose 5)
Rodney Braden
Dewey. E. Destin
Teresa Hebert
Lance A. Johnson
Kevin Schmidt
John Stephens
Sandy Trammell
Destin Fire Commissioner Group 2
Travis Glaze — Winner
Rick Moore
Destin Fire Commissioner Group 4
John Bitler
Tommy Green — Winner
Bluewater Bay MSBU Directors Seat 1
Pamela M. Ragnoli — Winner
Thomas R. Sanders Jr
Okaloosa County Referendum (EDATE extension)
Yes
No
Referendum 1 City of Fort Walton Beach
Yes
No
Referendum 2 City of Fort Walton Beach
Yes
No
Referendum 3 City of Fort Walton Beach
Yes
No
Live results from Santa Rosa County
State Rep., Dist. 2
Alex Andrade (R) — Winner
Haley "Hale" Morrissette (D)
Kim Kline (NPA)
State Rep., Dist. 3
Joel Rudman (R) — Winner
Keith Ellis Gillum (D)
Board of County Commissioner District 3
Rhett Rowell (R) — Winner
Board of County Commissioner District 5
Colten Wright (R) — Winner
School Board District 2
Elizabeth Hewey — Winner
Oscar Locklin
Milton City Council W1S2
Matthew Jarrett
Tom Powers — Winner
Milton City Council W2S2
Larry McKee — Winner
Roxanne Meiss
Milton City Council W3S2
Robert Leek — Winner
Jeff Snow
Milton City Council W4S1
Ashley Fretwell — Winner
Shari Sebastiao
Pace Fire District Seat 1
Jeremy Johnston — Winner
Dan Schebler
Pace Fire District Seat 3
Lynn Garrett — Winner
Felix Hernandez III
County Roads Initiative
For
Against
Live results from Escambia County
State Rep. Dist. 1
Michelle Salzman (R) — Winner
Franscine C. Mathis (D)
State Rep., Dist. 2
Alex Andrade (R) — Winner
Haley "Hale" Morrissette (D)
Kim Kline (NPA)
Board of County Commissioners District 1
Steve Stroberger (R) – Winner
Board of County Commissioners District 4
Ashlee Hofberger (R) – Winner
Ron Helms (D)
Board of County Commissioners District 5
Steven Barry (R) – Winner
Joshua S. Robertson (NPA)
School Board Member District 4
Carissa Bergosh — Winner
Rich Holtzknecht
Pensacola City Council District 1
Jennifer M. Brahier — Winner
Phil Nickinson
Pensacola City Council District 5
Toni “Teniade” Broughton — Winner
Jenori Burroughs
Santa Rosa Island Authority Precinct 94
Thomas A. Campanella
Jeremy Johnson — Winner
County Referendum
FOR continuation of the one-half cent tax
AGAINST continuation of the one-half cent tax
Town of Century Charter Question 1
Yes
No
Town of Century Charter Question 2
Yes
No
Town of Century Charter Question 3
Yes
No
Motivated by the same desire, driven by a different perspective
With a steady stream of voters coming and going, two electioneer duos on opposite ends of the parking lot of the Gonzales Baptist Church in Cantonment unknowingly sought the same outcome, just from different perspectives.
One woman from the waving signs for Democratic candidates pointed out the division among United States citizens, stating her desire for a Kamala Harris victory with the hope that she will reverse the growing animosity.
“I think that she represents hope,” she said. “And a new start for this country because we are so divided. People are just so bitter towards each other and angry and doing the most that they can for their side to look good. I’m hoping that the angriness is going to die down and that we’re going to see a new day in this country that maybe we can pull together again because we’re definitely going in opposite directions from each other.”
One representing Republicans said the party may have "lost it's way," but he still maintains his stance on his side of the aisle.
“Well, I’ve always been a Republican, a very conservative Republican,” he said. “Sometimes I feel like the Republicans have kind of lost their way, in a way, because right now there’s a lot of things going on, but I could never be a Democrat.”
The Democrat supporter said she sees her party bringing more people in.
“It’s a change in leadership with Kamala Harris being at the top of the ticket,” she said. “And she’s bringing in a lot of young people, a lot of people with fresh ideas about things, and maybe we can make more people happy. I think the Democratic Party is going to work really hard at trying to bring even more people under the umbrella, you know, we’re not just on opposite ends of the camp. But the Democratic Party is known for diversity, and that’s a good thing.”
Milton voters weigh in on election
A bit of light rain did not deter voters from going to the polls in Milton today. As of mid-day, a steady flow of voters were arriving to cast their ballots at the Milton Community Center, which housed precincts 1, 8, and 15.
After casting her ballot, voter Kim Caperton said she was relieved. “What I mean is it can settle down, America can do what it needs to do and quit fighting, settle down, and get done what needs to get done,” she said.
Caperton came to the precinct with her young granddaughter and said she was voting with a focus on safety and security for that generation, “For my grandchildren, this is their future. We need to stand up and do what’s right for them.”
Voter Vanessa Sullivan is on the other end of the spectrum, voting for the very first time. “I feel good,” said Sullivan.
She pointed out that as a young woman, she was driven to the polls, largely, by issues related to women.
“I would say women’s rights have influenced me the most,” Sullivan stated, in reference to her support for Amendment 4, which would limit government interference in abortion.
As for the presidential race, “I find it really exciting that there’s an opportunity for a woman to be the president,” she added.
Voter Melissa Matthews said she felt good about voting but also expressed a bit of relief.
“I just want it to be over with,” said Matthews. “I want the world to just go back to peace and calmness, without political crap all the time.”
Matthews shared that she leans conservative, thus wanted to vote against some issues that she felt were too far left.
“I’m against the abortion one; it’s just way too vague,” said Matthews in reference to Amendment 4. “If it was a little more detailed, maybe I would have been for it, but it’s just way too vague for me to say yes to that.”
However, Matthews said she was in favor of Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana.
“I’m for the marijuana one; It might as well bring money into the state,” she stated. “Other states are doing it, it brings a large chunk (of money) and we could use that in the state of Florida.
On the marijuana amendment, a Milton voter, identifying himself only as John, expressed his opposition to the proposal.
“If Amendment 3 were allowed to pass, my fear is that the police would be overwhelmed with the number of cases where they’d have to take more people in for public intoxication,” John explained. “So, whereas, it would generate more tax revenue, I think it’s going to create a more dangerous atmosphere and an atmosphere where more people would end up prosecuted, instead of not prosecuted.”
John, who moved to Milton from Connecticut ten years ago, said he was in favor of Amendment 4, preserving abortion rights for women in Florida.
“In this case, if a woman is scheduled and even has agreed to give birth if she’s forced to risk her own life to do so, I do not agree with that at all,” he said. “I think it’s totally a woman’s decision as to whether she wants to take a child to completion (birth), period.”
At Pine Terrace Baptist Church, which includes precincts 12 and 30, Milton resident Brad Williams expressed relief upon casting his ballot.
Williams, an African American, was one of the few voters who spoke to WUWF who expressed support for Democrat Kamala Harris for president.
“I voted for Harris because that’s who I think is the best candidate,” he said, adding that he believes the economy is moving in the right direction.
Williams also said he voted for Amendments 3 and 4, which supports women’s reproductive rights. “I feel like women should have the right to do what they want with their own bodies,” Williams said.
Florida’s Amendment 4 drove these young voters to the polls, but not for the same reasons
The issue of abortion brought 22-year-old Zaria White to the polls. She voted no on the Amendment.
“I do not believe that women should be able to have abortions as a means of birth control,” she said. “I feel like it's 2024. So, get a pill, wrap it up, do something. You know what I mean?”
Up and down the ballot, she admitted she wasn’t too familiar with the state and local races. White said she was undecided on her vote for president until late in the election.
“It was kind of like on my way here, I'm praying about it,” she said.
Last election, she voted for Joe Biden. This year, she voted for Donald Trump.
“It was a hard choice because don't get me wrong. I'm not going to like, if Trump is right here, I'm not going to kiss his feet,” said White. “But like I said, just as a Christian, I had to go with my Christian values.”
Baylor Locke cast her first ballot Tuesday morning in Pensacola wearing a Make America Great Again hat.
The 19-year-old said he was actually excited when President Biden was elected in 2020, but his attitude has changed since then.
“I realized in the past four years he has done nothing in my opinion,” said Locke. “I don't disagree if someone votes otherwise, but just with, you know, going with abortion, that's all Kamala stands for.”
Locke broke with the Republican Party by voting yes on two major Florida amendments, however — Amendments 3 and 4.
“So, I did vote yes to Amendment 4 because I do think it's a people's choice if they want to have an abortion or not,” she said. “I also voted that we should legalize marijuana because I don't see a problem with that. We shouldn't be wasting our money, arresting people for smoking marijuana when we can drink all we want.”
Locke said her concerns about the economy and immigration, are why he decided to vote for Trump.
“I just think that Trump at least does what he says he's going to do in office and I would like to buy a house in the future.”
In Fort Walton Beach, 22-year-old Maya Allen voted for the first time. This time four years ago she didn’t feel informed enough to cast a ballot.
“I didn't feel like I knew enough to make a decision, especially because at that age, it's like a mix of what your family's telling you, what your friends are telling you, what you see in the media. So I just made sure to do my own research this time and make my own opinion,” she said. “I definitely feel more prepared than before when I didn't vote.”
Abortion rights are at the top of her concerns this election.
“It’s more on a human rights level,” said Allen. “Just because a lot of the policies that I'm against are more of like, they're trying to take away human rights and the right to your own bodily anonymity. That goes for transitioning rights — that goes for birth control rights. And I just think that these are things that people need freedom for and that they're being taken away is not OK.”
Allen’s friend, who preferred not to give a name, echoed the same concerns. The 24-year-old is voting for the second time this election.
“I'm actually trans so … human rights, for women, for trans people, for people of color. I think there should definitely be a lot more of a change for that. I know I personally have suffered through a lot of issues from just being trans, just being myself. And I know a lot of women and a lot of people of color. And I just want people to be able to just be themselves and be alive without it being a problem.”
WUWF reporter T.S. Strickland contributed to this report.
Feeling stressed? This Pensacola church has a spot for you
As a stress-filled election season wraps up, St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Pensacola is offering a moment of calm in their Meditation Garden behind their church on North 12th Avenue.
At the center of the garden is a labyrinth created two years ago. The Reverend Susan Sowers suggests that walking the labyrinth allows weary voters a chance to reframe the chaos into understanding that “we’re going to be OK."
The church also offers prayer cards for visitors to read as they walk the labyrinth. Public access to the labyrinth is not limited to Election Day. The Reverend says it is available any time emotions run high. She adds, “It’s a little thing, but maybe it helps.”
Poll protection volunteers say they've had a 'pleasant' morning
Outside the Fort Walton Beach Recreational Center, the parking lot was packed with voters. Sitting under the shade were two poll protection volunteers from the Okaloosa NAACP voter protection committee helping to ensure a smooth process.
"It's been very pleasant," said Willie Farrow one of the leaders of the Okaloosa NAACP. "Everybody has been cordial. People have asked us where to go. One lady was at the wrong precinct and we helped get her in the right direction."
The national NAACP launched the Building Community Voice Fund in 2020, to support such initiatives as this. The non-partisan program aims to encourage voter turnout and registration as well.
"We want everybody to understand that you have nothing to fear in terms of casting your vote," said Farrow. "You should be able to come out and vote and never feel intimidated."
Volunteers of the "election protection" group will be working in shifts until the polls close at 7 p.m. Dr. MiChele Stevenson said volunteers have been trained on the election process to be able to answer any questions voters may have.
"We had somebody ask about provisional balloting," she said. "It's not for any political party but protecting the right to vote."
Both Stevenson and Farrow were wearing buttons that said "Vote like your lives depend on it." This election, like any election is important, they said.
"I'm here to protect the right to vote. We all need to vote. My ancestors, your ancestors, died for that right," said Stevenson. "When my mother went to vote they had her recite the preamble to the constitution...who could do that (today)? And so the fact that I can come and exercise that right to vote is key."
It's Election Day. Here's some info for last-minute voters
Election Day is here. For those of you heading to the polls on Tuesday, here's some information on where to go and what to know.
Find your polling place:
📍Okaloosa County voters
📍Santa Rosa County voters
📍Escambia County voters
What you need to bring:
You should already be registered to vote since Florida requires voters to be registered 29 days prior to an election. At the polls, you'll need to provide both a photo and signature ID. You can learn more about that in this article.
What's on the ballot:
The presidential vote is the main event, but there are a number of local races and referendums to pay attention to. Also, state races and six state amendments.