Ballot Explainer: Santa Rosa County one-cent roads and infrastructure surtax

Santa Rosa County residents will vote whether or not to replace the existing half-cent local option sales tax with a full-cent surtax. The increase would fund transportation and drainage projects, public safety capital needs and quality-of-life projects. The decision could significantly impact the county’s roads, bridges and infrastructure for years to come. It is being called “County Roads Initiative.”



What the Amendment says:

Shall Santa Rosa County replace the existing half-cent sales tax with a one percent (one cent) sales surtax that will be used for building, construction, and maintaining roads, bridges and other infrastructure, beginning January 1, 2025 for 15 years, and will be subject to review of a citizen oversight committee? No less than 50% of the proceeds will be used for transportation and if approved, transportation impact fees will take effect.

What that means:

This initiative asks voters if they wish to replace the county’s current half-cent sales tax with a one-cent sales surtax. The funds would be used for constructing and maintaining roads and bridges, stormwater and drainage improvements, recreation facilities, land conservation, and law enforcement and fire equipment needs.

The Santa Rosa County Commissioners support the initiative and argue that it would increase funds available for infrastructure projects. The additional revenue would allow visitors to contribute to infrastructure costs, not just residents. The county says this will generate half a billion dollars over the next 15 years and will reduce the reliance on property taxes.

Additionally, impact fees will begin: one-time charges that local governments impose on new residential and commercial developments. The fees help cover the costs of things like roads and transportation improvements.

There is no specific organized opposition to the initiative.



A 'Yes' vote would:

Replace the existing half-cent sales tax with a new one-cent (1%) sales surtax.

The tax would be in effect for 15 years, beginning January 1, 2025.

At least 50% of the revenue must be used for transportation infrastructure.

The remaining balance will fund capital projects for stormwater, public safety, parks, recreation and land conservation.

Will trigger implementation of impact fees, which commissioners approved in April

A citizen oversight committee would review and select projects annually



A 'No' vote would:

The existing half-cent local option sales tax (LOST) will remain in effect.

LOST will remain in place through the end of 2026.

Impact fees could still be implemented by commissioners.