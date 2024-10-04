Ballot Explainer: Escambia County half-cent school tax renewal

Escambia County voters face a decision this November that could significantly impact local education for years to come. As the county grapples with aging school infrastructure, rapid growth in some areas, and concerns about equity in others, voters will determine whether to continue a longstanding funding mechanism for school improvements.



What the referendum says:

CONTINUATION OF ONE-HALF CENT SALES SURTAX TO FINANCE EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES FOR TEN (10) YEARS.





Shall the School Board of Escambia County, Florida, continue to levy a one-half cent sales surtax for a period of ten (10) years beginning January 1, 2028 for all public schools, including eligible charter schools based on their proportionate share of the total school district enrollment, to fund new construction, renovations and additions to existing schools, land acquisition and improvements, and the upgrading and equipping of schools for technology?

What that means:

This referendum asks voters to extend an existing half-cent sales tax in Escambia County for another 10 years, from 2028 to 2038. The tax, in place since 1997, adds a half-cent to purchases in the county. It currently generates about $40 million annually, up from $6.5 to $7 million when first implemented. The money is used for building new schools, renovating existing ones, buying land, improving school properties, and upgrading technology.



Opponents:

Some members of the Black community and other residents concerned about equitable distribution of funds

Taxpayer groups and fiscal conservatives

Those without school-aged children

Opponents Argue:

The district has closed or consolidated 19 schools since 2002, mostly in Black neighborhoods.

There are concerns about the equitable distribution of funds and services across different communities.

The tax burden on residents should be reduced by allowing it to expire.

The school district should explore alternative funding sources or reevaluate its budget priorities.

Those without children in the school system may not directly benefit from the tax.

Supporters:

Escambia County School Board

Many educators and parents

Some business leaders and education advocates

Supporters Argue:

The tax provides a significant source of funding for maintaining and improving school facilities since 1997.

It has funded significant projects, including six new schools and major renovations.

It provides flexibility to address emergencies, like hurricane damage repairs.

The tax helps the district keep up with growth, especially in areas with overcrowding issues.

A citizen watchdog committee oversees spending, ensuring proper use of funds.

Quality schools are essential for economic development.

A 'Yes' vote would:

Continue the half-cent sales tax for another 10 years (2028-2038).

Provide ongoing funding for school construction, renovation, and technology upgrades.

Allow the district to continue planning and executing long-term projects, like addressing overcrowding in growing areas.

Maintain the current level of investment in school infrastructure and technology.

Enable the district to replace aging school buildings, some dating back to the 1930s-1950s.

A 'No' vote would: