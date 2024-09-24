-
People who chose to ride out Helene along Pinellas beaches described the fear they felt as water rushed through their streets and into their homes. It could take a long time for the barrier islands to recover.
-
State Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie implored people not involved in recovery efforts to stay off the roads as authorities conducted search-and-rescue efforts amid debris and dissipating storm surge.
-
Rescue and recovery efforts were underway Friday morning in North Florida’s Big Bend region and other areas of the state after the Category 4 Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday night in Taylor County.
-
County emergency responders were expecting to find fatalities after a surge that reached 16 feet in some areas, significantly over the forecasted heights. Many coastal residents were caught off guard.
-
Danny Spears spent Thursday morning helping friends move produce and other goods out of Bo Lynn's Grocery in St. Marks, as powerful Hurricane Helene bore down on the Gulf Coast community about 20 miles south of Tallahassee.
-
Escambia County is hosting federal search and rescue teams and will be deploying emergency personnel, along with Santa Rosa, to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.
-
Hurricane Helene is projected to be a Category 3 hurricane when it makes landfall in the Big Bend region Thursday night or Friday morning.
-
Helene is expected to be a major storm and create large amounts of debris, knock out electricity for days, and bring a massive storm surge in the Big Bend region.
-
Helene made landfall late on Thursday in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 Hurricane. It weakened Friday morning to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph.
-
Hurricane Helene could cause $3 billion to $6 billion in private insurance losses and as much as $1 billion in losses in federal flood-insurance and crop-insurance programs, according to an analysis Wednesday by the global reinsurance broker Gallagher Re.