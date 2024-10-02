Helene insured losses top $650M

Estimated insured losses in Florida from Hurricane Helene jumped to nearly $657 million as of Tuesday, as thousands of additional claims were filed.

The estimated insured losses totaled $656,767,627, up from $507,534,581 on Monday, according to data posted on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website. As of Tuesday, 65,716 claims had been filed, up from 48,341 a day earlier. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall late Thursday in Taylor County after causing extensive damage on the state’s Gulf Coast.

It also caused heavy damage in parts of North Florida. Of Tuesday’s total claims, 33,130 involved residential property, while others involved such things as damage to automobiles and commercial property. About 7% of claims had been closed, with 2,263 closed with payments to policyholders and 2,486 closed without payments, according to the state data.