WUWF journalists win top statewide awards

Journalists at WUWF Public Media earned a record number of honors at this year’s Florida News Awards, taking home five recognitions from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists.

The annual awards program highlights excellence in broadcast journalism across the state, drawing hundreds of entries from television and radio stations competing in dozens of categories.

WUWF staff captured two first-place awards. Sandra Averhart won in the Specials/Features Light category, while Christina Andrews earned top honors for Natural Storytelling/Use of Sound.

FIRST PLACE AWARDS

*Specials/Features Light - Sandra Averhart: Choral Society of Pensacola program, Still Rising, dramatizes women’s struggle for the right to vote

*Natural Storytelling/Use of Sound - Christina Andrews: The Early bird gets the shot: Wildlife photographer Kirsten Hines shares her tips

Sandra Averhart, WUWF Public Media WUWF's Christina Andrews wins top honors in the Use of Sound category at the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists awards on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at the Rosen Centre Resort in Orlando

In addition to the first-place finishes, journalists were also named as finalists. T.S. Strickland was recognized in both Feature/Light and Weather Reporting, and Andrews was also a finalist in Economic Reporting.

FINALIST AWARDS:

*Weather Reporting - T.S. Strickland: Historic snowfall brings wonder, unity

*Feature/Light News - T.S. Strickland: Mullet Toss celebrates a landscape and culture in flux

* Economic Reporting - Christina Andrews: Pensacola's Grocery Buddies grows fast to feed families in need

When costs rise, older pets are the first to go

David Brinkley, WUWF Executive Director

The five total awards mark the most honors WUWF has received in a single year.

“These awards reflect the standard of excellence that our listeners expect,” said David Brinkley, WUWF executive director. “It is an honor to work with such talented reporters and storytellers, and to see talent from this area recognized statewide for the quality of their work.”

David Brinkely, WUWF Executive Director WUWF staff Sandra Averhart, left, Christina Andrews, middle, and T.S. Strickland, right, after receiving the highest number of Florida News Awards in station history.

The Florida News Awards are presented annually by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists, which aims to recognize impactful and creative storytelling from newsrooms throughout the state.

Entries are judged by panels of journalists from across the country, with submissions representing more than 50 stations statewide.