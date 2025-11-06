Pensacola’s Grocery Buddies grows fast to feed families in need

When news spread that thousands of Florida families were losing food assistance, a few women in Pensacola decided to act. That was just last week.

In a matter of days, they created Pensacola Grocery Buddies, a community effort that connects neighbors who want to help families who need groceries.

Among the early organizers are local business owner Emily Ley, community event planner Beth Schweigert, and nonprofit director Haley Morrissette. Together with dozens of volunteers, they have built a fast-growing network to fill the gap left by lost SNAP benefits.

Ley, who founded the Simplified planner brand, said she used her business skills to help the group get organized quickly. Schweigert, who coordinates community events across Pensacola, helped with logistics and volunteer sign-ups. Morrissette, who leads the nonprofit ROOTS, provided space and direct connections to families already struggling to afford food.

Their system is simple. Families who need groceries fill out a short online form. Volunteers sign up to become a “grocery buddy.” Each buddy either shops for a family, delivers food, or contributes to grocery boxes.

Logo created by organizers of the area's Grocery Buddy

In just one week, the group’s Facebook page has drawn hundreds of members and raised thousands of dollars in small donations.

The posts show how urgent the need has become. One family said their savings are nearly gone. Both parents work for the federal government and have been furloughed for more than a month.

A mom of four said she lost her benefits after the shutdown and that her full-time job barely covers rent and utilities. And in between the requests for help are messages of gratitude. One family thanked their grocery buddy for providing meals after they lost all their food during a recent move.

Submitted photo More than one hundred families received food boxes at Roots in Pensacola on Friday, October 31, 2025

Morrissette said the first drive-through food giveaway already felt like a neighborhood event. Volunteers talked and laughed while loading boxes. Kids jumped in a bounce house.

“People need joy right now, not just food,” she said.

For Schweigert, the experience shows how much good can come from small actions.

“When you plan local events, you learn how to make things happen,” she said. “This time it’s not about business. It’s about helping people.”

Ley agreed. “Even if benefits are restored, there's still food insecurity where we live,” she said. “There are still people who are hungry.”

Anyone who wants to help can visit the Pensacola Grocery Buddies page on Facebook. There are links to donate through Venmo, sign up as a grocery buddy, or request grocery support.