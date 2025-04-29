The early bird gets the shot: Wildlife photographer Kirsten Hines shares her tips

At 6:30 a.m., in a marshy area of Gulf Breeze, professional wildlife photographer Kirsten Hines was already scanning the grasses for signs of life. The birds were waking up, and the magic hour for wild bird photography had just begun.

“Sunrise is when everything’s going,” said Hines. “You get dramatic shots, and the lighting is soft. The birds are most active. It’s the best recipe for dramatic, clean images.”

RELATED: COVID pushed a lot of kids outdoors. Now teens have taken to birdwatching

A group of early risers joined the photography outing to see how a professional works in the field. The trip began near a patch of dense reeds in Shoreline Park, the perfect place to search for the elusive marsh wren.

Hines crouched low, scanning for any flicker of movement.

“They’re secretive little guys,” she said. “In spring, they’re more vocal. They’re establishing territory, so you might catch a glimpse if you’re patient.”

She pulled out her phone and opened Merlin, an app by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Not only can it identify bird calls in real-time, but it also offers audio playback, a tool to mimic the calls.

“Playback can stress birds, especially rare ones,” she said. “But in a quiet area like this, if the bird’s already vocal and curious, you might use it once and get the shot. Still, the best images come when you wait. Let them come to you.”

Hines pressed the button with care.

Kirsten Hines A red-breasted nuthatch.

As soon as the marsh wren came into view, the flurry of camera shutters was surprisingly swift.

“You want him framed by the grasses, thinking he’s hidden,” said Hines. “That’s when you capture something special.”

From the reeds and the marsh, the group made its way to Shoreline Park’s open beach, where the light was now a bit brighter, bouncing off wet sand. Willets, sandpipers, and yellowlegs pecked along the shore.

“Look where your shadow is,” Hines told the group. “That shows you where the light is best. You want the light behind you. That’ll bring out the detail in the feathers.”

Kirsten Hines Henslow’s Sparrow St. Mark’s National Wildlife Refuge

The photographers crouched down at the edge of the water.

“Just sit there,” she said. “Don’t move too much. Observe their behavior. You’ll start to notice patterns. See who’s the troublemaker, who’s hunting, who’s just landed with a fish.”

By mid-morning, the group arrived at a grove of tall pines where a pair of ospreys were building a nest. One adult circled above, clutching a fish; the other arranged sticks inside the nest.

“This is a chance to work on composition and timing,” Hines said. “Watch how they come in. Find a background that gives contrast. That’s what makes the wings pop. Look at how the limbs frame the nest."

RELATED: Kirsten Hines’ ‘Wild Florida’ comes to Pensacola

Hines suggested positioning so the returning bird would pass in front of dark foliage instead of the bright sky.

“You want to isolate your subject," she said. "Light behind the wings is great, but only if it doesn’t wash everything out. Watch for the dramatic moment when they return to the nest. That’s when it all happens."

Based on her instructions, the group took their positions, predicting flight paths based on the osprey’s past movements.

“You can work a shot like this,” said Hines. “Come back at different times of day. Find your angle."

Hines also suggested adopting a photographer’s mindset.

“Ask yourself what do I love about this scene?” she said. “Is it the way the light hits the eye? Is it the background? The behavior? Know your reason for clicking the shutter.”

And while camera gear is important, it’s not the whole story.

“The real skill,” she said “is learning to see. The light, the movement, the opportunity. And then being ready when it happens.”

The group learned that impactful bird photography is more than a technical exercise. It’s a practice in mindfulness, observation, and preparation.

Field Photography tips from Kirsten Hines