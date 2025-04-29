© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The early bird gets the shot: Wildlife photographer Kirsten Hines shares her tips

WUWF | By Christina Andrews
Published April 29, 2025 at 5:01 AM CDT
Wildlife photographer Kirsten Hines reviews Matt Hamilton's shot of the marsh wren in Gulf Breeze's Shoreline Park.
1 of 9  — Screenshot 2025-04-25 121338.png
Wildlife photographer Kirsten Hines reviews Matt Hamilton's shot of the marsh wren in Gulf Breeze's Shoreline Park.
Christina Andrews, WUWF Public Media
Wildlife Photographer Kirsten Hines explains how to capture the perfect shot of an osprey in flight.
2 of 9  — Screenshot 2025-04-25 120642.png
Wildlife Photographer Kirsten Hines explains how to capture the perfect shot of an osprey in flight.
Christina Andrews, WUWF Public Media
Attempting to catch the elusive marsh wren in Gulf Breeze's Shoreline Park
3 of 9  — IMG_7204.jpg
Attempting to catch the elusive marsh wren in Gulf Breeze's Shoreline Park
Christina Andrews, WUWF Public Media
John Carter of Pensacola photographs an osprey building a nest in Gulf Breeze's Shoreline Park
4 of 9  — IMG_7321.jpg
John Carter of Pensacola photographs an osprey building a nest in Gulf Breeze's Shoreline Park
Christina Andrews, WUWF Public Media
Wildlife photographer Kirsten Hines captures shots of seabirds at Shoreline Park in Gulf Breeze.
5 of 9  — IMG_7221.jpg
Wildlife photographer Kirsten Hines captures shots of seabirds at Shoreline Park in Gulf Breeze.
Christina Andrews, WUWF Public Media
Elisa Long of Pensacola captures a photograph of an osprey building a nest.
6 of 9  — IMG_7294.jpg
Elisa Long of Pensacola captures a photograph of an osprey building a nest in Gulf Breeze's Shoreline Park.
Christina Andrews, WUWF Public Media
Matt Hamilton, left, and John Carter, right, take photographs of wild birds in Gulf Breeze's Shoreline Park.
7 of 9  — IMG_7243.jpg
Matt Hamilton, left, and John Carter, right, take photographs of wild birds in Gulf Breeze's Shoreline Park.
Wildlife photographer Kirsten Hines shares how to make the most of morning light to capture perfect images of seabirds.
8 of 9  — IMG_7215.jpg
Wildlife photographer Kirsten Hines shares how to make the most of morning light to capture perfect images of seabirds.
Christina Andrews, WUWF Public Media
Wildlife photographers snap an osprey building a nest in Gulf Breeze's Shoreline Park.
9 of 9  — IMG_7316.jpg
Wildlife photographers snap an osprey building a nest in Gulf Breeze's Shoreline Park.
Christina Andrews, WUWF Public Media

At 6:30 a.m., in a marshy area of Gulf Breeze, professional wildlife photographer Kirsten Hines was already scanning the grasses for signs of life. The birds were waking up, and the magic hour for wild bird photography had just begun.

“Sunrise is when everything’s going,” said Hines. “You get dramatic shots, and the lighting is soft. The birds are most active. It’s the best recipe for dramatic, clean images.”

RELATED: COVID pushed a lot of kids outdoors. Now teens have taken to birdwatching

A group of early risers joined the photography outing to see how a professional works in the field. The trip began near a patch of dense reeds in Shoreline Park, the perfect place to search for the elusive marsh wren.

Hines crouched low, scanning for any flicker of movement.

“They’re secretive little guys,” she said. “In spring, they’re more vocal. They’re establishing territory, so you might catch a glimpse if you’re patient.”

She pulled out her phone and opened Merlin, an app by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Not only can it identify bird calls in real-time, but it also offers audio playback, a tool to mimic the calls.

“Playback can stress birds, especially rare ones,” she said. “But in a quiet area like this, if the bird’s already vocal and curious, you might use it once and get the shot. Still, the best images come when you wait. Let them come to you.”

Hines pressed the button with care.

A red-breasted nuthatch.
Kirsten Hines
A red-breasted nuthatch.

As soon as the marsh wren came into view, the flurry of camera shutters was surprisingly swift.

“You want him framed by the grasses, thinking he’s hidden,” said Hines. “That’s when you capture something special.”

From the reeds and the marsh, the group made its way to Shoreline Park’s open beach, where the light was now a bit brighter, bouncing off wet sand. Willets, sandpipers, and yellowlegs pecked along the shore.

“Look where your shadow is,” Hines told the group. “That shows you where the light is best. You want the light behind you. That’ll bring out the detail in the feathers.”

Henslow’s Sparrow St. Mark’s National Wildlife Refuge
Kirsten Hines
Henslow’s Sparrow St. Mark’s National Wildlife Refuge

The photographers crouched down at the edge of the water.

“Just sit there,” she said. “Don’t move too much. Observe their behavior. You’ll start to notice patterns. See who’s the troublemaker, who’s hunting, who’s just landed with a fish.”

By mid-morning, the group arrived at a grove of tall pines where a pair of ospreys were building a nest. One adult circled above, clutching a fish; the other arranged sticks inside the nest.

“This is a chance to work on composition and timing,” Hines said. “Watch how they come in. Find a background that gives contrast. That’s what makes the wings pop. Look at how the limbs frame the nest."

RELATED: Kirsten Hines’ ‘Wild Florida’ comes to Pensacola

Hines suggested positioning so the returning bird would pass in front of dark foliage instead of the bright sky.

“You want to isolate your subject," she said. "Light behind the wings is great, but only if it doesn’t wash everything out. Watch for the dramatic moment when they return to the nest. That’s when it all happens."

Based on her instructions, the group took their positions, predicting flight paths based on the osprey’s past movements.

“You can work a shot like this,” said Hines. “Come back at different times of day. Find your angle."

Hines also suggested adopting a photographer’s mindset.

“Ask yourself what do I love about this scene?” she said. “Is it the way the light hits the eye? Is it the background? The behavior? Know your reason for clicking the shutter.”

And while camera gear is important, it’s not the whole story.

“The real skill,” she said “is learning to see. The light, the movement, the opportunity. And then being ready when it happens.”

The group learned that impactful bird photography is more than a technical exercise. It’s a practice in mindfulness, observation, and preparation.

Field Photography tips from Kirsten Hines

  • Know your light: Sunrise and golden hour are your best friends.
  • Use bird calls ethically: The playback feature on the Merlin app can identify calls and allow you to learn bird vocalizations over time, but use only in low-impact settings.    
  • Study behavior: Birds follow patterns. Learn them to anticipate action.
  • Frame with care: Background matters as much as subject.
  • Sit still and let them come to you: Movement scares birds; stillness invites them in.
Tags
Local News Environment
Christina Andrews
Christina’s career as a broadcaster spans over two decades and stretches across Alabama, California, Mississippi and Florida. Having earned a Master’s Degree in English while rising at 3 am to host a morning radio show, she now happily calls Pensacola and WUWF home. She’s an active member of St. Michael’s Basilica on North Palafox Street and visits the beach as often as possible. She’s also an associate producer in her husband, Jimmy’s, film production companies, Vanilla Palm Films and Fish Amen Films.
See stories by Christina Andrews