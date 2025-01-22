© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Historic snowfall brings wonder, unity

WUWF | By T.S. Strickland
Published January 22, 2025 at 7:15 PM CST
East Hill residents take advantage of the historic snow.
T.S. Strickland
/
WUWF Public Media
East Hill residents take advantage of the historic snow.

Pensacola, Florida, is a city that rarely sees snow, but this week, more than eight inches blanketed the region—more than doubling a record that stood for 130 years. The snowfall, part of a massive winter storm affecting the Gulf Coast, left residents in a state of wonder.

Support Local Stories. Donate Here.

In the East Hill neighborhood, eight-year-old Wyatt Walker and his family were preparing to head out to nearby Bayview Park on Tuesday around lunchtime. For Wyatt, who had never seen snow before, it was a moment of pure excitement.

"It’s just surprising—the snow in Florida—because it’s named the Sunshine State," he noted. "In maybe one hour or two, me and my dad are going to go to the park, and we’re going to probably go snowboarding with my dad’s surfboard."

Meanwhile, at Bayview Park, several dozen residents had already gathered, turning the grassy hills leading down to Bayou Texar into makeshift ski slopes.

East Hill residents sled in Bayview Park
Joshua Turner
Residents of Pensacola's East Hill neighborhood transformed the grassy hills of Bayview Park into makeshift ski slopes on Tuesday, as more than seven inches of snowfall blanketed the city.

By lunchtime, an inch of fresh powder had already accumulated, and the slopes were swarming with residents on improvised sleds. For Sierra Hobbs, that meant the plastic lid to a storage bin.

>> See more snow pictures

"I think it’s magical," she said of the snow. "I think it’s wild. I think it’s very cool to see everyone have the exact same idea to come to the same park and sled on mostly makeshift sleds that are surfboards or skateboards without wheels or the lids to containers."

This historic snowfall came during a tumultuous week in the news, marked by political shifts and rising social tension. For some, the snowstorm provided a much-needed distraction.

"It is a really fun reprieve from a week with some really strong emotions," Hobbs said. "Hell hath frozen over—truly."

This moment of shared joy might prove as fleeting as the melting snow, but, for now at least, it's brought neighbors together in a way that noone saw coming.
Local News
T.S. Strickland
T.S. Strickland is an award-winning journalist whose writing has appeared in the Washington Post, USA Today, Entrepreneur and many other publications. Strickland was born and raised in Pensacola's Ferry Pass neighborhood and cut his teeth working as a newspaper reporter in the Ozark Mountains before returning home to work as a government reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. While there, his reporting earned a Gold Medal for Public Service from the Florida Society of News Editors, one of the highest professional awards in the state. In his spare time, he enjoys building software products, attending Pensacola Opera performances with his effervescent partner, Brooke, and advocating for greenway development with the nonprofit he co-founded, The Bluffline.
See stories by T.S. Strickland