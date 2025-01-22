Record snowfall in Florida, emergency officials warn to stay off roads

Updated 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23

By Tuesday afternoon, Northwest Florida was mostly covered in record-breaking snowfall — and it was still snowing.

The National Weather Service reported total snowfall at 9.8 inches in Milton, breaking the state’s previous record of 4 inches in 1954, which also occurred in Milton.

“Milton Florida has the dubious distinction of holding the state’s — not just the old snowfall record at 4 inches — but the new statewide record for Florida at 9.8 inches,” said The Weather Channel’s Dr. Greg Postel Wednesday morning. “This was an unprecedented event, a likely once-in-a-lifetime event. Probably won’t see anything like this again.”

Pensacola’s totals were 8.9 inches, shattering a previous record snowfall of 3 inches in 1895. In Okaloosa County, there were up to 9 inches, according to NWS.

Escambia County Emergency Management crews are executing specific strategies, according to Emergency Management Coordinator, Scottlin Williams.



“For public safety, we are up-staffed on EMS and Fire crews. Dispatch has also augmented staff to be able to handle the workload.

County Public Works is also working. They are sanding bridges again and monitoring other roadways for hazards to help make them accessible to/for emergency responders,” she said.

Crews are continuously monitoring road conditions and working in dangerous conditions to make roads accessible, with a primary focus on ensuring emergency vehicle mobility. In the City of Pensacola, road crews have been working to keep 17 vital roadways clear for emergency vehicles since the snow started to fall Tuesday.

“In many cases, the roadway is a single lane, so even if the road is deemed ‘critical,’ not all lanes may be clear. For that reason, please stay home unless absolutely necessary,” the city urged in a Facebook post.

During a critical 24-hour period from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday, emergency services were busy. EMS responded to 246 service calls, while Escambia County Fire Rescue handled 57 emergency calls. On Thursday, the county reported that from 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 Emergency Communications dispatched 960 calls for service throughout the county, including 568 Emergency Medical Services calls and 392 Fire Rescue calls.

Law enforcement is also urging residents to limit travel. In a TikTok video, Major Dustin Cosson of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office advised residents to stay off the road. He said WCSO had responded to more than 20 traffic crashes and 30 disabled vehicles by Wednesday afternoon.

“The snow is starting to melt just a little bit, but it’s turning into ice; a lot of the roadways have an inch or two thick ice on top of it,” he said in the video. “It is not safe to drive.”

Weather officials also warn of black ice that can form on the roads as snow melts. It can often look like pavement and forms on roads, curbs, and drainage areas. If you must be on the road, drive slow.



