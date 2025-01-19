Closures and cold weather shelter information for Northwest Florida

Update: Jan. 24

Snow is melting, but emergency officials warn that icy patches remain in some parts. Here are some roads where ice remains in Escambia County:



Mobile Highway

10 Mile Road

Burgess Road between Palafox Street and the railroad tracks (between Dale Street and Woodley Drive)

Any shaded sections of road, particularly under interstate overpasses (including portions of Davis Highway)

Many county bridges

In Santa Rosa County:

Friday, Jan. 24, 9 a.m.

Currently, the only official county road closure is Hamilton Bridge Road in Milton between Windham Road and the Pea Ridge Connector.

Other reported problem areas:

- Williard Norris Road has many ice patches. Use extreme caution while traveling.

- Quintette Road from West Whitley Lane to the west end of Quintette Road is still seeing issues with large patches of ice. Extreme caution should be taken if traveling on this portion of the road.

Update: Jan. 23

2 p.m.

From 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 Escambia County Emergency Communications dispatched 960 calls for service throughout the county, including 568 Emergency Medical Services calls and 392 Fire Rescue calls.

I-10 ALERT: Effective 2 p.m. EST (Jan 23), a portion of WESTBOUND Interstate 10 (I-10) will reopen to traffic from Mile Marker 70 (State Road 285) to the Alabama/Florida State Line

9:44 a.m.

The Chappie James 3-Mile Bridge has reopened. Conditions are still hazardous. Only travel if necessary.

Highway 90 from Canal Street to the Okaloosa County line has reopened.

Winter weather has closed all lanes in both directions on I-10 from the Alabama/Florida state line to Exit 192 (U.S. 90) in Gadsden County.

The Chappie James 3-Mile Bridge (Pensacola Bay Bridge) is closed to all but emergency services due to ice on the bridge until further notice.

Update: Jan. 22

5:30 p.m.

Per Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT)l, I-10 from the Alabama state line to Tallahassee is CLOSED

2:45 p.m.

The University of West Florida and Pensacola State College campuses are closed Thursday, Jan. 23 and Friday, Jan. 24. All activities are canceled.

12:25 p.m.

The Pensacola Bay Bridge is open. Please use extreme caution and travel only if necessary.

10:52 a.m.

The cold weather shelter for the homeless and/or heatless at Ferris Hill Baptist Church, 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton, will be open 24 hours from Wednesday, Jan. 22 until 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

No one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m.each night unless brought in by law enforcement. Only service animals (with verification of rabies vaccination) are permitted to stay with guests.

10 a.m.

Okaloosa County District schools and offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. School is expected to resume Monday, Jan. 27

Escambia County Public Schools and district offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. School is expected to open again on Monday, Jan. 27.

Santa Rosa County schools will be closed for the remainder of the week. This includes after-school activities, and before and after care programs through Community School.

Update: 9:31 p.m. Jan. 21:

Road closures are listed below. You can also text your zip code to 888777 to receive Nixle alerts on road closures in your area. And check FL511.



The Chappie James (Three-Mile) Bridge

Pensacola Bay Bridge

17th Ave at RR trestle

9th Ave south of Bayou Blvd

Airport Blvd east of Davis Hwy

Bayou Blvd at AMC Theaters

Davis Hwy north of Fairfield Dr

Per emergency management, all roads and bridges in Escambia County should be considered impassable until further notice due to hazardous driving conditions.

Adams Road in Pace is closed due to a downed tree on powerlines.

Navarre Beach Pier is closed.

Updated road closures in Okaloosa County can be found here.

Interstate 10

The Baldwin Avenue bridge in Defuniak Springs



Emergency management contacts:

Read the executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis



Cold Weather Shelters:

Escambia County:

Here are the locations and details for Escambia County area shelters:

Waterfront Rescue Mission

- Men and women

- Open daily, with expanded capacity and no charge during cold weather events

- 348 W. Herman St.

REAP / ReEntry Alliance Pensacola

- Women with children

- Open daily, with expanded capacity during cold weather events

- Intake is from 4-6 p.m. (after 6 p.m. if accompanied by law enforcement)

- 2200 N. Palafox St.

My Father's Vineyard

- Men and women

- Intake is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. (must leave by 7 a.m., with ECAT - Escambia County Area Transit providing free transportation to Waterfront starting at 7 a.m.)

- Open Sunday, Jan. 19 through Wednesday night, Jan. 22, with operations continuing if temperatures continue to be 32 degrees or below

- 7895 Pensacola Blvd.

Santa Rosa County:

The cold weather shelter for the homeless and/or heatless at Ferris Hill Baptist Church, 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton, will be open 24 hours beginning 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 26.

No one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m. each night unless brought in by law enforcement. Only service animals (with verification of rabies vaccination) are permitted to stay with guests.

Volunteers are needed for Sunday, Jan. 19 through Wednesday, Jan. 22. Shifts are in two-hour increments and there will always be at least two volunteers present at all times. To see available shifts and to sign up to volunteer, click here.

Okaloosa County:

South County: One Hopeful Place, 1564 Percy L. Coleman Rd. will be open through Saturday, Jan. 25. One Hopeful Place

Pickup location is located at 205 Shell Ave, starting shuttle service at 3:15 p.m. One trip will be made. Returning transportation will be the following morning at 8 a.m.

*Note: backpacks are allowed, however, no wagons, bikes, or suitcases are allowed on the bus. For more info: 850-586-7879

North County: Crestview Area Shelter for the Homeless, 120 Duggan Ave., will be open through Saturday, Jan. 25. For info, call 850-398-5670

Base Operations:

>> Eglin Air Force Base info

>> Hurlburt Field info

Pensacola NAS service members and civilian employees at commands onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola are encouraged to contact their chain of command for reporting procedures during potential weather events.



Closures:

The First Judicial Circuit Courts in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton Counties will be closed through Thursday, Jan. 23. The Courts in Okaloosa County will be closed through Thursday, Jan. 23. Visit www.firstjudicialcircuit.org for the latest information.

Escambia County:

All county departments will remain closed through Friday, January 24, though essential

employees and first responders will continue to be available. Public transit services, including

ECAT buses and UWF trolleys, are suspended and are expected to resume normal service on Saturday, January 25.

Escambia County Public Schools and district offices will be closed on through Friday, Jan. 24 and open again Monday, Jan. 27 due to possible extremely low temperatures and wintry weather in the area. Tuesday night’s school board meeting is also canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The University of West Florida will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Pensacola State College has closed all offices and canceled all on-campus activities Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 22.

ECAT buses and the UWF trolleys will not run Jan. 21.

All Escambia County offices and West Florida Public Libraries will be closed. For a full list, click here.

All Florida Department of Health Escambia County offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 22.

City of Pensacola offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday. Jan. 22.

Santa Rosa County:

All Santa Rosa County Schools and district offices will be closed through Friday, Jan. 24. This also include our before and afterschool programs with Santa Rosa Community Schools and our Latchkey programs.

The Board of County Commissioners committee meeting and special presentations scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21 have been canceled. The Regular Commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23 is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

All City of Gulf Breeze offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21, Wednesday, Jan. 22, and Thursday, Jan. 23.

All Town of Jay offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 22.

All early voting sites will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. A decision will be made later Thursday on closing sites on Friday. You can visit www.votesantarosa.gov for updates.

All City of Milton offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 21 including City Hall, Parks & Recreation Department and all Community Center activities. The Police Chief Candidate review has been canceled and will be rescheduled.

All court operations will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Okaloosa County:

Okaloosa County School District announced that all schools, extracurricular activities, tutoring, and daycare services will be canceled on through Friday, Jan. 24.

All Northwest Florida State College locations will be closed through Friday, Jan. 24 and reopen Monday, Jan. 27.

Okaloosa County Administration will close all non-essential administrative offices through Thursday, Jan. 23. The Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners Regular meeting scheduled for Jan. 21 has been canceled.

Early voting sites in Okaloosa County will be closed Jan. 21, Jan. 22, and Jan. 23. Sites are scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. Friday, January 24. In addition, Saturday, January 25th all Early Voting Sites will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information on early voting sites, visit www.voteokaloosa.gov.

Okaloosa County Clerk of Courts will be closed Jan. 21-23. Click here for more info.

Walton County:

Walton County schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Walton County courts will be open the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 21 and close at noon and remain closed Wednesday, Jan. 22. Normal operations will resume Thursday, Jan. 23.