Maritime Park developers seek up to $60M in tax rebates for hotel, housing project

Developers behind a proposed mixed-use project at Pensacola’s Community Maritime Park are seeking what could amount to nearly $60 million in tax rebates over 20 years, according to a newly filed application now under review by the city.

City officials say the roughly 350-page application is still being analyzed, and no decision has been made on whether to support the request. City Administrator David Stafford said the administration is still gathering information.

“We’re still in the analyzing fact-finding mode and have not rendered an opinion,” Stafford said.

The request centers on Lot 5, a waterfront parcel across Cedar Street from Blue Wahoos Stadium, where Inspired Communities of Florida and its partners want to build Rhythm Lofts and a REVERB by Hard Rock hotel. In materials submitted to the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency, or CRA, the developers describe a roughly $250 million project that would include 247 residential units — 198 rentals and 49 for-sale condominiums — along with a 147-key hotel.

The application projects about $5.6 million in annual tax increment once the project is fully built and stabilized. Of that, the developers are asking the CRA to rebate roughly $2.9 million a year for 20 years through what is known as an Area Reinvestment Agreement, or ARA. Based on those projections, the total potential rebate could approach $58 million.

The request is structured as a 100% rebate of eligible property taxes on the project’s rental and hotel components. The application notes that a portion of the rental units would already qualify for a separate state tax exemption under Florida’s Live Local Act, with the CRA rebate covering the remaining eligible taxes. The project’s 49 condominium units would not be subject to the rebate.

An ARA is a redevelopment tool that allows a CRA to return a portion of the new property-tax revenue generated by a project if officials determine it delivers sufficient public benefit and would not move forward in the same form without assistance.

Stafford also noted that representatives for Inspired Communities have begun meeting with individual City Council members as part of the process, and that the administration expects to receive feedback from the council after those discussions.

The scale of the request makes it one of the most consequential public-incentive decisions now facing the city, particularly as officials continue efforts to complete long-planned redevelopment at Maritime Park.

The current proposal is larger and more complex than earlier iterations of the project, reflecting an expanded mix of residential, hotel, and public-facing components on the site.

In their application, the developers argue that the rebate is necessary to make that version of the project financially viable.

“Without the full 20-year ARA TIF Rebate, the Project as proposed is not financeable,” the application states.

The filing cites several cost pressures, including construction financing, structured parking, and environmental requirements tied to the site’s history as a former industrial property. The application says development will require ongoing environmental controls and monitoring associated with prior brownfield cleanup efforts.

It also points to financing constraints, stating that four lender term sheets — all from major banks — are contingent on approval of the requested incentive.

Those claims will now be evaluated against the city’s policy for ARA requests in the West Main District, the CRA subarea that includes Maritime Park.

That policy allows rebates for large redevelopment projects expected to expand housing, support economic activity, and increase property values and tax revenues. It also sets specific conditions. Residential projects must include at least 10% affordable units for households at or below 120% of the area median income. Any incentive must be the minimum necessary to make the project viable, and applicants must demonstrate that the project would not proceed “but for” the rebate.

The policy also calls for an independent financial analysis before any agreement is approved.

The application says 99 of the project’s units would be set aside as middle-income housing, aligning with those requirements.

Lot 5 has long been viewed as one of the most prominent undeveloped parcels at Maritime Park, a publicly owned waterfront site intended to pair civic amenities with private investment. City leaders have said completing that buildout is key to creating a more active, year-round destination downtown.

For now, the administration says the focus remains on reviewing the application and gathering information before making any recommendation.

As of this week, Stafford said the city’s understanding is that the project timeline has not changed.

“We’re still under the understanding that construction is going to begin this fall,” he said.

Any final decision on the rebate would require approval by the CRA board after the city completes its financial review and negotiations with the developer.