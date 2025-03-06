Pensacola Planning Board to review new waterfront hotel design

The Pensacola Planning Board is set to review initial design concepts for a new Reverb by Hard Rock hotel at its March 11 meeting, marking a key step in the development of a new mixed-use project at Community Maritime Park.

The proposed development, which also includes a luxury apartment building, is designed to complement the city's vision for a vibrant and accessible waterfront. Located on Lot 5 of the park, the project will undergo conceptual aesthetic review, meaning the board will evaluate its overall design and visual impact, rather than final construction details.

A Modern Addition to the Waterfront

The project features a mass timber structure, a sustainable construction approach that minimizes environmental impact while offering a contemporary aesthetic. Renderings show a design influenced by urban creative districts, incorporating rooftop terraces, open public spaces, and pedestrian-friendly connections to surrounding areas.

Because the development is located in the Waterfront Redevelopment District, it must meet special architectural guidelines aimed at ensuring compatibility with the area’s character. According to city documents, the aesthetic review will consider factors such as building materials, façade design, and public accessibility.



Why It Matters

The Reverb by Hard Rock project represents a significant private investment in downtown Pensacola, bringing both a new hospitality option and additional residential units to the area. Notably, the residential component includes a percentage of affordable housing, made possible through Florida’s Live Local Act, which allows for increased building height and density in exchange for affordable units.

City officials have positioned the waterfront as a key area for redevelopment, with a long-term goal of expanding public access and driving economic growth. This project is poised to add to that momentum, helping to attract visitors, businesses, and new residents.



What’s Next?

Since this is a conceptual review, developers will return in May with finalized plans for a second round of approvals. That submission will include more detailed design elements and any modifications based on feedback from city officials.

The public is invited to attend the March 11 Planning Board meeting, where the designs will be presented for discussion.