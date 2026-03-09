Trial date set for former Okaloosa deputy charged with killing of Senior Airman Roger Fortson

Eddie Duran’s trial has been set for September 28. The former Okaloosa County deputy is charged with first-degree manslaughter for the 2024 shooting death of Senior Airman Roger Fortson. Duran has pleaded not guilty.

During a short hearing Monday morning, defense attorney Michael Flowers, prosecutor Mark Alderman, and Judge William Stone scheduled three days for the trial. They also set aside three days for a hearing on the admission of expert witnesses. Attorneys for Duran plan to file a motion asserting self-defense.

Attorneys said they would need a pool of around 200 potential jurors to select for the fall trial.

RELATED: Mother of Senior Airman Roger Fortson calls on community to demand justice for her son's death

Eddie Duran

Judge Stone scheduled a May 11 pretrial conference to get updates on the case. He said he “expects to see more progress.” The judge denied a motion for continuance from Duran last week.

Roger Fortson was shot within seconds of opening his apartment door on May 3, 2024, when Duran was responding to a reported domestic disturbance at Fortson’s residence, which investigators later determined was unfounded. In body camera footage, Fortson appears to be holding a gun pointed toward the ground. Duran immediately fired multiple shots.

Duran was charged with first-degree manslaughter and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted. He was terminated from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in August 2024 after an internal affairs investigation found his “use of force was not objectively reasonable.”

Roger Fortson’s mother, Chantimekki, also known as Meka, traveled from Atlanta to be in court, as she did for previous pretrial hearings. More than a dozen of Fortson’s family members traveled to Fort Walton — some from as far away as California — to show up for Roger. They wore blue shirts with his photo and camouflage pants.

Sonya Faison-Vazquez / Courtesy photo

Duran was also in court with his defense attorneys.

Meka has called for justice and said waiting for a trial date has been frustrating. Outside the courtroom after the hearing, she urged prosecutor Mark Alderman to “get my son accountability.”

Meka has not only been mourning the loss of Roger, but also the loss of her 16-year-old son, Andre, who was shot to death in Atlanta in August 2024, just months after Roger’s death. In an interview with Mid Bay News, Meka pointed out that Andre’s killers have already been convicted.

“My heart is (expletive) broke,” she said. “I have other kids that need their mama, but I can’t be there because I have to be here.”