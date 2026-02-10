Civil rights attorney Ben Crump holds press conference calling for accountability in Roger Forston shooting case

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump held a press conference Tuesday morning at the Chester Pruitt Recreational Center in Fort Walton Beach calling for transparency and accountability nearly two years after the death of Senior Airman Roger Fortson.

“I’ll be honest with you. I didn’t call this press conference today,” he said. “Roger Fortson’s mother called this press conference. Meka Fortson wanted us to call this press conference because nearly two years have passed. She is deeply hurt and concerned that time is allowing her son’s name and his life to fade from public consciousness.”

There are two ongoing legal cases regarding Roger Fortson, who was shot and killed by former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran. A criminal case has faced several delays, the latest was the recusal of Judge Lacey Powell Clark. The next court date is scheduled for March 9. Crump is representing the family in a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Crump did not give any updates on the cases, but said he prayed “justice would be expedient” regarding the March 9 hearing. Crump also led the room of about dozen in chanting “Roger Fortson’s life matters.”

“We are here today because silence, delay, and distance have a human cost,” said Crump. “For families who are left to grieve while waiting for answers, there is a human cost.”

Chantemekki, or Meka, Fortson said she has “so many unanswered questions” when it comes to her son’s death.

“I have to try to learn how to live life without Roger,” she said. “I don’t think I will ever learn that; trying to learn how to live life without my baby’s physical presence, no knowing what happened to him. I deserve clarity. Roger deserves it.”

The unanswered question, said Crump, is “why?”

“How could this have been prevented and how can we make sure that it doesn’t happen to anyone else’s family?” he said. “The silence is deafening right now.”

Meka said she is receiving support from the military. Senior Airman Fortson was stationed at Hurlburt Field at the time of his death.

As she’s done before, Meka, said she’s planning to travel from her home in Atlanta to be there for the next court date.

“The only thing I can guarantee you to expect from me is that I’m going to be there,” she said.