Pensacola to honor Rev. John Powell with street renaming

Pensacola is preparing to honor the late Rev. John H. Powell, founder of Truth for Youth and a longtime community and youth advocate, with an honorary street renaming. The City Council is expected to consider the proposal in October, with a dedication ceremony tentatively set for Nov. 1.

Mayor D.C. Reeves announced Tuesday that the block of Belmont Street between DeVilliers and Reus streets would receive honorary signage in Powell’s name, pending council approval.

“There’s probably no city block in the city of Pensacola that is better defined by one person or one person’s effort than that block for Rev. Powell,” Reeves said. He added that Powell’s family was “very, very appreciative” of the city’s plans.

Powell, who died on July 10, 2025, at the age of 73 after suffering a heart attack, was widely known for his decades of community leadership and for his work with Truth for Youth, the organization he founded in the 1990s to provide educational, cultural, and social programs for at-risk children. Beyond youth mentorship, the nonprofit hosted annual community events, offered resources for low-income families, and became a cornerstone for underserved residents.

The proposed renaming comes as the city navigates complex conversations about how it commemorates Black history. In July, Pensacola removed a Black Lives Matter mural on A Street—two blocks west of DeVilliers—after state officials warned the city it could jeopardize state transportation funding if the painting remained. The decision drew criticism from some community members who saw the mural as a symbol of pride and resilience.

The Belmont Street dedication offers a different form of recognition: placing Powell’s name on a stretch of road in the heart of the community he served. Unlike a full renaming, the honorary designation would not change official addresses or require residents to update records. Signs would be placed at both ends of the block.

"(It was) an honor to even get to have that conversation with his family with the impact that he's had on our community," Reeves said.