Truth for Youth founder Rev. John Powell has died

Reverend John Powell, who died this week, is being remembered for his “unwavering” commitment to uplift the lives of people in the Pensacola community. Powell passed away early Thursday, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 73.

Support Local Stories. Support Public Media.

Powell has been recognized nationally for his dedication to service and his mentorship of young people.

Perhaps, he is best known for founding Truth for Youth, an organization with the mission of providing educational, cultural, and social programs for at-risk youth ages 6-16. Since the program launched in the 1990s, Rev. Powell has served countless local youth and families in Pensacola and surrounding areas.

Truth for Youth served the community throughout the year, with themed events for the public and by helping specific segments of the community. The organization provided resources to assist low-income teenagers attend prom, meals for elderly residents, and meals for families for Thanksgiving.

For decades, Powell’s Truth for Youth provided a safe space for underserved youth in the area, by hosting annual lock-in events at what is now the Pensacola Bay Center and other locations in the area.

Truth for Youth

The goal of the 24-hour event during Christmas break was to promote positive behavior aimed at increasing literacy and preventing youth crime. It included a toy give-away and numerous games and activities for the many children who attended.

With plans to use it as a home for Truth for Youth, Rev. Powell purchased the old Smith’s Bakery in the Belmont Devilliers Historic Neighborhood and worked to preserve the building, which made the Florida 11 to Save list in 2022.

Powell is a former United States Marine who retired a few years ago from NAS Pensacola as the sports coordinator for military members and families.

Funeral arrangements have not been published at this time.

