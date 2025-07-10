Kristin Brown named acting chief of Pensacola Police following Randall's resignation

Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall has stepped down, the city announced Thursday. Captain Kristin Brown, a 29-year veteran of the department and its longest-tenured captain, has been named acting chief effective immediately.

The city did not provide a reason for Randall’s resignation or outline the process for selecting a permanent replacement. Brown will lead the department in the interim. If appointed permanently, she would become the first woman to lead the Pensacola Police Department in its history.

Randall was appointed chief in 2021 during a period of heightened scrutiny of policing practices across the country. At his swearing-in ceremony, he emphasized the department’s role in fostering community trust.

"We must continue to work hard at creating an environment of ownership as we strive to build partnerships and relationships with the community," he said. "We must be humanitarians who consistently seek to improve the quality of life for all members of our community through our leadership."

Brown joined the Pensacola Police Department as a cadet in 1996 and became a sworn officer the following year. She was promoted to sergeant in 2006, lieutenant in 2015, and in 2017 became the first woman in department history to attain the rank of captain.

Her experience spans a range of assignments, including uniform patrol, field training officer, tactical unit, vice and narcotics, crisis negotiation, and criminal investigations. She is currently the longest-serving captain on the force.

At her captain’s pinning ceremony in 2017, Brown acknowledged the broader significance of her promotion.

"The young girls out there that see this know they have an opportunity in this community to do what they want to do and rise up in any type of profession they pick," she said.

Captain Erik Goss will continue serving as acting deputy chief while Deputy Chief Kevin Christman remains on medical leave. The city has not announced any timeline or criteria for selecting a permanent chief.

Brown's appointment follows a similar milestone in nearby Milton, where Jennifer M. Frank recently became Northwest Florida's first female police chief—one of only a small number of women currently leading law enforcement agencies statewide.

