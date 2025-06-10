Escambia County Commission approves landmark sale of OLF-8 property to local developer

A long-debated land deal in Beulah took a major step forward last week. County commissioners unanimously voted to move ahead with the $42.5 million sale of the OLF-8 property to developer Chad Henderson and Tri-W Development. The deal clears the way for the development of more than 540 acres and signals what many commissioners are calling a “generational opportunity” for Northwest Florida.

The decision, made at last Thursday night’s commission meeting, came after a packed public forum where Beulah residents voiced both hope and hesitation.

The 540-acre parcel, once a Navy airfield, has been at the center of community debate for years. Supporters, like resident John Moore, said the project has the potential to transform Beulah with walkable neighborhoods, local shops, and green spaces.

“Mr. Henderson and his team have weathered the storm,” Moore said. “They are the last dogs standing… I’m confident they will do great things in Beulah.”

Moore, like many residents, voiced support for the team behind the project. Others urged the board to honor the original vision crafted by DPZ CoDesign, the internationally known urban planning firm that helped shape the OLF-8 master plan. Its vision includes details for a walkable, mixed-use community crafted with extensive public input.

Teresa Blackwell, another Beulah resident and vocal advocate for keeping the plan intact, called any attempt to sideline DPZ a step backward.

“The DPZ master plan and design code are not outdated,” Blackwell said. “They are evergreen… Why would we substitute a firm that only partially focuses on urban planning for a world-class urban planning team that helped create this?”

Blackwell and other speakers asked the county to retain DPZ’s involvement and ensure any changes to the design code are reviewed publicly. Concerns were also raised about conflicting language in the purchase documents, particularly around restrictive covenants and future modifications to the plan.

But others, including longtime Beulah residents Cecilia and Zach Campbell, whose property borders OLF-8, said they feel good about Tri-W being awarded the sale.

“For the first time in five years, we’re cautiously optimistic,” Zach Campbell said. “What we heard was consistent with the DPZ plan. Chad Henderson and Commissioner (Steve) Stroberger see this as their legacy. That personal investment and their sense of ownership gives us confidence.”

District 5 commissioner Steven Barry acknowledged the long and winding road to this point.

“We’ve been through Horton, the phantom Brindley deal, and the Town Center pitch,” Barry said. “But this time, I believe we have the right partner. This is a transformational, long-term project.”

The deal includes certain protections intended to preserve elements of the original master plan, but also gives Tri-W flexibility to adapt the design code to current economic and engineering conditions, a point that raised concerns about potential dilution of the community’s vision.

Commissioners acknowledged the long wait to this point. Chairman Mike Kohler said, “Sometimes waiting is a good thing.” He emphasized the value of the delays, which allowed the board to work through issues with multiple developers over the past two and a half years.

The vote marks a turning point, but it’s not the final step.

Before the deal is finalized, the county must complete an updated appraisal to determine fair market value. If the appraisal supports the $42.5 million price tag, the sale will move forward with closing steps and further design reviews.