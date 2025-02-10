Escambia County faces setback as Beulah Town Center withdraws $45M OLF-8 bid

Escambia County’s plans for the 540-acre OLF-8 property in Beulah suffered a major blow as Beulah Town Center officially withdrew its $45 million bid, citing frustration over unresolved negotiations.

Last month the commission voted unanimously to sell the property to Beulah Town Center. Now, the withdrawal marks the third developer to abandon plans for the site since its $18 million purchase in 2018, leaving the property’s future uncertain.

In a letter to the county commission on Friday, Beulah Town Center managing member Chad Horne expressed disappointment, stating, “After dedicating the past eight years to working toward an agreement for the purchase of OLF-8, we are disappointed that a resolution could not be reached. While we had hoped for a different outcome, we respect the County’s position and the process.”

Beulah Town Center’s decision followed last week’s meeting where commissioners voted 4-1 to end negotiations after the initial 30-day period ended, suggesting a desire to explore other offers.

Steve Stroberger, who represents District 1 where the OLF-8 property is located, was the dissenting vote. He cautioned that considering other offers could “hinder the progress that we’re trying to make now with Beulah Town Center,” Stroberger said before the vote.

