Locals are advised to stay weather aware for Tropical Storm Helene

While Escambia County, and the local area, are outside the track of Tropical Storm Helene, emergency officials say residents should remain weather aware.

Helene is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane east of Escambia County on Thursday evening, Sept. 26, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

>>> Check for FPREN weather updates

>>> Download the Florida Storms app

The National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama is projecting tropical storm-force winds potentially as early as Thursday morning. Hazardous marine conditions, coastal flooding, dangerous surf, and rip currents are expected to begin on Wednesday.

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order increasing the number of counties in the state of Florida under a state of emergency to 61, including Escambia, ahead of the storm.

Mayor Reeves gives update on Helene Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves gives an update on Tropical Storm Helene at Tuesday's weekly press conference. Listen • 1:09

Sandbags

Escambia County is offering sand on a first-come, first-served basis. Locations are open 24 hours a day. Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels.



Baars Field Athletic Park - 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Brent Athletic Park - 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Don Sutton Park - 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

Equestrian Center - 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Escambia County Road Department - 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola

Ferry Pass Middle School - 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola (sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street)

John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park - 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Travis M. Nelson Park - 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola

Santa Rosa County's public works department has sand available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:



The corner of Leisure St. and Citrus Dr. in Navarre

Tiger Point Park in Gulf Breeze (1370 Tiger Park Ln.)

Pace Fire-Rescue in Pace (4773 Pace Patriot Blvd.)

The corner of Pine Forest Rd. and Carroll Rd. in Milton

Residents must provide their own sandbags and shovel.

Okaloosa County has sandbags available at these locations:



Stillwell Park, 710 Essex Rd., Ft. Walton Beach, FL. 32547

Public Works North, 1759 S Ferdon Blvd., Crestview, FL 32536 Enter on Goodwin Avenue side.

Closures

Gulf Islands National Seashore (GUIS) will close the Fort Pickens and Okaloosa Areas to day use beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24 in preparation for Tropical Storm Helene.

The Fort Pickens area, including the campground will be closed effective 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25. Reservations will be cancelled through and including Friday, September 27.

Pensacola Bay City Ferry has cancelled the Thursday, September 26 Sunset Cruise and the Friday, September 27 Ferry Service, returning Friday in time for the 5:30 p.m. Sunset Cruise.

No school closures announced at this time. All UWF locations remain open at this time.

