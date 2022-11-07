The mid-term elections are underway. Here's what's going on in Northwest Florida

For information about local races and referendums click here

For information about state and federal races and amendments click here

>>>LIVE ELECTION UPDATES

Tuesday, Nov. 8

9:02 a.m.

Voters lined up in Navarre

At St. Sylvester Catholic Church, dozens were already in line to vote just after polls opened at 7 a.m. Poll workers were ready as the line snaked around the room.

After he voted, one Navarre resident, who declined to share his name, said he votes in every election. This year, however, was an important one. Issues that matter to him right now include inflation and gas prices, although he notes that inflation is global issue and not just limited to the U.S.

"Our country is hurting right now," he said. "It's important for our livelihood our lives (to vote)."

Choosing to vote in person, he said it was a way to ensure his vote counted. Local election officials have touted the security of voting by mail.

"I don't trust things anymore," said the Navarre resident. "You don't know if things are getting stolen or not. Do it in person and it's as honest as you can be."

Don White and his wife were also voting in person. It's more of a tradition than anything else. White said he thinks the referendum to authorize ad valorem taxes to support Holley Navarre Fire District was a big issue for local voters. Beyond that, he says, it's just a matter of doing his civic duty.

"We vote every year it's our right and we feel its important to vote," he said. "You see a lot of people who want to complain whether they lean right or left and in my opinion you have no right to complain if you're not going to exercise your vote. It's a very important and critical thing."

Monday, Nov. 7

Early voting results

As of Monday, Nov. 7 more than 4.7 million Florida residents have voted early either by mail or in person. In Escambia County, more than 65,000 voters, about 28% of registered voters have already cast their ballots. In Santa Rosa County, more than 40,000 ballots were cast and in Okaloosa County, more than 46,000 ballots were cast, representing about 32% of registered voters. These numbers are unofficial.