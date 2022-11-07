Election 2022: Live results

Escambia County:

Escambia County Commission District 4:

Robert Bender-R (I)

Myra Van Hoose- D

Escambia County School Board District 2:

Paul Fetsko (I)

Raymond Guillory

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority District 2:

Lois Benson (I)

Chase Anderson “Andy” Romagnano

Escambia County EDATE referendum:

This referendum asks Escambia County whether to vote on whether to extend a 10-year property tax exemption aimed at recruitment of new businesses and expansion of existing ones.

YES

NO

Pensacola City Council District 2:

Charles Bare

Charletha Powell

Pensacola City Council District 6

Ann Hill (I)

Allison Patton

Proposed Amendments to the City of Pensacola Charter

Earlier this year, the City of Pensacola underwent a review of its Charter, which is required once every ten years. The review process resulted in five proposed charter amendments that have been placed on the Nov. General Election ballot.

City of Pensacola - Referendum Question No. 1

Shall the Charter be amended to delete, add or revise provisions including the preamble; scope of municipal powers; duties of Mayor and Council Members; removing Council staff; notice of special meetings; computation of time; procedures for adopting Charter amendments and for appointing members to Charter Review Commission; and deleting transitional language from original charter.

YES

NO

City of Pensacola - Referendum Question No. 2

Shall the Charter be amended to provide that City Clerk and City Attorney shall have the sole power to hire, discipline and terminate staff and employees supervised by them and that neither Mayor nor City Council shall interfere with the exercise of that power?

YES

NO

City of Pensacola - Referendum Question No. 3

Shall the Charter be amended to reduce filing fees for candidates for offices of Mayor and City Council; reduce the percentage of signatures needed for being placed on a ballot for either the office of Mayor or City Council; and further reduce, during decennial census years, the percentage of signatures needed for candidates for Mayor or City Council to be placed on the ballot?

YES

NO

City of Pensacola - Referendum Question No. 4

Shall the Charter be amended to provide that the annual salary of members of City Council be set each year by a formula derived from Florida Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research, beginning in 2024 and continuing thereafter for each fiscal year that a member is in office?

YES

NO

City of Pensacola - Referendum Question No. 5

Shall the Charter be amended to add a further exception to the powers of initiative for ordinances and of referendum for any measures passed by the City Council regarding the compelling of government speech in a particular manner; and to clarify the timing of and procedures for petitioning for initiative and referendum?

YES

NO

Santa Rosa County:

Santa Rosa County Commissioner District 2

Kerry Smith

Clifton Wheeler (Write-in candidate)

Santa Rosa County Commissioner District 4

Ray Eddington-R

Dave Piech-R (I)

Santa Rosa County School Board District 5

Scott Peden

Pete Peters

City of Milton Mayor

Mary Johnson

Heather Lindsay (I)

"Fireman" Dan Stillings

Milton City Council Ward 1

Vernon Compton

Mike Cusack

Milton City Council Ward 2

Marilyn Farrow

Wesley Meiss

Milton City Council Ward 3

Gavin Hawthorne

Robert Leek

Referendum Holley Navarre Fire District Ad Valorem

Do you approve authorizing the Holley Navarre Fire District to levy ad valorem taxes against the taxable real estate within the district with a millage cap of 3.75 mills as authorized by Florida law, instead of current non-ad valorem assessments?

YES

NO

Creation of Special Fire District for Navarre Beach

YES

NO

City of Gulf Breeze Mayor

Jim Doyle

Cherry Fitch (I)

City of Gulf Breeze Charter Revision Question:

Shall the current City Charter be repealed and replaced with a comprehensively restated Charter that conforms to municipal home rule powers granted by Florida law; maintains the City’s Council-Manager form of government; changes the term of the Mayor to four years; describes and clarifies the duties, responsibilities, and authority of City officials; and updates other provisions and language?

YES– For adopting the restated City Charter

No– Against adopting the restated City Charter

Okaloosa County

Special Deannexation Referendum for Laurel Hill

Shall the City adopt an ordinance providing that your property together with 28 other parcels of land constituting a total of approximately 176.68 acres of land be removed and de-annexed from the City of Laurel Hill, Florida city limits and instead become part of unincorporated Okaloosa, County, Florida?

For Deannexation

Against Deannexation

The Special Referendum for North Okaloosa Fire District

Shall the North Okaloosa Fire District collect impact fees for new residential construction at $0.30 per square foot and new commercial construction at $0.40 per square foot? Impact fees are for new construction only, not currently developed properties. Per Florida Statute, revenue collected from impact fees can only be used for capital goods such as firefighting equipment and trucks. Would you like to support NOFD collecting these fees?

YES

NO

City of Destin Mayor:

Rodney Braden

Bobby Wagner

Florida’s 1st Congressional District

Matt Gaetz-R (I)

Rebekah Jones-D

Florida State Sen. 1

Doug Broxson-R (I)

Charlie Nichols-D

Florida House Dist. 1

Francine C. Mathis-D

Michelle Salzman-R (I)

Florida House Dist. 2

Alex Andrade-R (I)

Carollyn Taylor-D

Florida House Dist. 3

Joel Rudman-R

Sandra Maddox (write-in candidate)

Florida Governor

Charlie Crist-D

Ron DeSanti-R

Florida U.S. Senate

Val Demings-D

Marco Rubio-R (I)

Dennis Misigoy (Libertarian Party)

Attorney General

Aramis Ayala-D

Ashley Moody-R (I)

Chief Financial Officer

Adam Hattersley

Jimmy Patronis (I)

Commissioner of Agriculture

Naomi Esther Blemur- D

Wilton Simpson-R

Amendment 1- Limit on increased property assessment for flood improvements.

YES

NO

Amendment 2- Abolish the state Constitution Revision Commission

YES

NO

Amendment 3- New $50,000 homestead exemption for certain

YES

NO