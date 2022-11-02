2022 Election: Federal and state races

Florida’s 1st Congressional District

In the race for the U.S. House of Representatives, which covers all of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties and part of Holmes, Democrat Rebekah Jones is challenging Republican incumbent Matt Gaetz, who is seeing his fourth term in office.

Jones, a former data analyst for the Florida Department of Health drew national attention after defying Governor Ron DeSantis over COVID-19 data. She’s awaiting a January trial on charges she improperly accessed a department computer system.

Federal prosecutors have recommended not to bring charges against Gaetz as part of a sex trafficking investigation and his alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz has denied the allegations. Read more about the race here.

Florida State Senator Dist. 1

This district covers all of Escambia and Santa Rosa, and a portion of Okaloosa. This race features Doug Broxson against Charlie Nichols.

Broxson, the Republican incumbent, was first elected to the post in 2016, after serving six years in the Florida House of Representatives.

Nichols is a career educator, having worked many years in Escambia County Public Schools System. He previously lost a run for a seat on the Escambia County School Board.

Florida House Dist. 1

This district covers most of Escambia County. The race is between Democrat Francine C. Mathis and Republican incumbent Michelle Salzman.

Salzman is seeking her second term in office, after defeating former seat-holder Mike Hill twice in the Republican Primary.

This is Mathis’ third consecutive run for the seat. Mathis lost to Salzman two years ago and lost in the 2018 Democrat primary to Vickie Garrett, who lost to Mike Hill.

Florida House Dist. 2

This district covers the City of Pensacola and south Santa Rosa County. The race features Republican incumbent Alex Andrade, who is seeking his third term in office. He’s being challenged by Democrat Carollyn Rabeca Taylor.

Florida House Dist. 3

This district covers most of Santa Rosa and a portion of Okaloosa. After defeating Mariya Calkins in the Republican Primary Election, Joel Rudman is on track to easily win this seat. His only remaining opposition is Write-In candidate Sandra Maddox, whose name does not appear on the ballot.

Florida Governor

The contest for governor has come down to a battle between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Cong. Charlie Crist.

Crist was a member of the GOP when he served as Florida’s 44th Governor from 2007-2011. He’s now running for the office as a Democrat.

Also on the ballot is a number of smaller party candidates, including Hector Roos, who represents the Libertarian Party. Read more about the race here.

Florida U.S. Senate

Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings from Orlando is seeking to become the state’s first Black and second woman elected to represent Florida in the U.S. Senate. She is challenging Republican incumbent Marco Rubio, a Cuban-American from Miami, who’s seeking his third term in office.

Demings had a long career in law enforcement, rising to become Orlando’s first female Chief of Police. Rubio, an attorney, previously served as Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives.

The Libertarian Party candidate is Dennis Misigoy.

Read more about the race here.

Attorney General

Democrat Aramis Ayala, a civil rights advocate, and former Florida State Attorney is challenging Republican incumbent Ashley Moody, who is seeking her second term as Attorney General.

Chief Financial Officer

Adam Hattersley is a Navy veteran and former member of the Florida House of Representatives from Hillsborough County. He’s trying to unseat Republican incumbent Jimmy Patronis, a native of Panama City, who was appointed to the office in 2017 by Gov. Rick Scott. He was elected to his first full term in 2018.

Commissioner of Agriculture

Democrat Naomi Esther Blemur and Republican Wilton Simpson are vying to replace Nikki Fried, who decided to run for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Amendments

Amendment 1- Limit on increased property assessment for flood improvements. Read more here.

Amendment 2- Abolish the state Constitution Revision Commission. Read more here.

Amendment 3- New $50,000 homestead exemption for first responders. Read more here.

Early Voting continues through Saturday, Nov. 5. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.